Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brother Shares Honest Take on Miami Heat Guard

The Miami Heat are officially acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks anytime soon.

Antetokounmpo is set to play for a different NBA team for the first time in his legendary career. He takes his talent to South Beach, teaming up with Bam Adebayo in hopes of bringing a championship back to Miami for the first time since 2013.

The only problem for the Heat heading into the new season is constructing a contending roster around Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brother Praises Miami Heat Player

The Miami Heat retained several key players like Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, Simone Fontecchio and Nikola Jovic. Bobby Portis will be arriving as part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, while Tim Hardaway Jr. is the Heat’s first free agent signing of the summer.

Some might not like the Heat’s roster around Giannis, but his brother Alex is confident about Miami’s players. He recently appeared on N3on’s live stream and praised Mitchell for being a great defender.

“Amazing defender,” Alex said. “Great playmaker as well. I think that he’s a really good player. They call him ‘Off-Night’ for a reason.”

Despite not having an All-Defensive Team accolade on his resume, Mitchell is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. He’s also coming off his best playmaking season of his career. He averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game on 49.0% shooting from the field.

Mitchell earned his nickname “Off-Night” during his time with the Baylor Bears because of his defense, as per NBC Sports California. Opposing guards usually have bad shooting nights against him, thus they were having an off-night.

Giannis Recruiting LeBron James?

Following the end of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga, the NBA entered the free agency period. LeBron James became the biggest story in basketball after officially leaving the Los Angeles Lakers.

James had eight successful years in Hollywood, helping the Lakers win an NBA championship in 2020. He’s now the most sought-after free agent, with as many as 27 teams speaking to his agent Rich Paul.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, six teams have a legitimate shot at signing James this summer. Stein named the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers on the ALL NBA podcast.

A potential team-up between Giannis and LeBron could be a harrowing sight for the league, and it seems like The Greek Freak has started recruiting the four-time NBA champion.

In an appearance on N3on’s stream, Giannis praised James as his favorite player to watch. He also had a great reaction to N3on mentioning that James is a free agent.

James is taking his time before making a decision to return for his 24th season in the NBA. He was recently seen in Cleveland with the Cavaliers’ assistant general manager, Brandon Weems, who is also part of his inner circle.