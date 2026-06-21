Miami Heat’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Chase Enters Crucial Time, Says Insider

The Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks’ negotiations about a blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade now enter a critical stage just two days before the 2026 NBA Draft.

According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, the Heat’s chase for Giannis is said to be “in the red zone” as the squads are now putting on the final touches to complete the deal that would include multiple facilitating teams.

“The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes will soon be coming to an end with trade negotiations described to me as “in the red zone” with the draft just over 48 hours away,” Sidery wrote on X. “The Bucks and Heat are putting the finishing touches on a blockbuster featuring multiple facilitating teams.”

Giannis Saga Drags On After Months Of Negotiations Between The Heat, Bucks

The NBA Draft has been named as the two teams’ internal deadline for a Giannis deal, according to Sidery’s previous reports.

The Heat has been pushing for a Giannis deal since February, but over the past weeks, the team has been progressing on the talks by making it known what they are willing to give up to snag the Greek Freak from Milwaukee.

Previous reports also indicated that the Heat and the Bucks have looked at other squads to facilitate the Giannis deal, expanding it to as many as five teams.

Among the teams discussed as one of the facilitators was the Detroit Pistons, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season.

Many insiders also expect the Giannis deal to happen near the draft on draft night itself on Tuesday, June 23.

On draft night, the Bucks are slated to pick 10th in the first round, while the Heat owns the 13th selection. Heat’s pick is likely to be part of the Giannis, giving the Bucks a chance to take two players in the lottery, if a deal finally happens in the hours before the draft.

The Heat Are Willing To Give Up A Lot To Get Giannis From The Bucks

The Miami Heat has reportedly been willing to give up a ton to pull off the blockbuster trade for Giannis.

With the saga dragging on, the Heat has made their former All-Star and Sixth Man of the Year, and a slew of young players, on top of draft capital available for the deal. It exempts, however, Bam Adebayo.

“The most the Heat are currently willing to offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo: Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, No. 13 [pick], Future 1st [round pick],” Sidery reported three days before the draft.

Before that report, Sidery said the Bucks wanted more from the Heat.

“The Bucks are holding firm on needing more from Miami with their self-mandated draft day deadline only three days away,” he said.

A deal would finally end the Giannis saga between the Heat and the Bucks. Antetokounmpo would be moved after playing 13 seasons in Milwaukee, where he won an NBA championship.

Meanwhile, the Heat would land a superstar again after nearly two years without one following the Jimmy Butler trade.

Right now, fans and the league can only wait and see.