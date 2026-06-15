Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade to Miami Heat Closing In as Full Package Revealed

The NBA offseason is underway following the New York Knicks‘ championship victory, and attention is quickly shifting to the future of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, momentum continues to favor the Miami Heat as the most likely destination if Antetokounmpo is traded. League sources told Stein that discussions around a potential deal have become more defined, with several Miami players emerging as key pieces in a package for the two-time MVP.

The possibility of a Giannis trade has become one of the league’s biggest storylines after Milwaukee’s recent playoff disappointments. Antetokounmpo has spent all 13 NBA seasons with the Bucks, leading the franchise to the 2021 NBA championship. However, Stein wrote that “an actual trade to end this long-running saga after Antetokounmpo’s 13 seasons as a Buck is indeed drawing near.”

Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Headline Miami Heat Offer

Stein reported that Miami’s proposed package would be centered around Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

“A deal, league sources say, that would feature Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. as presumed certainties among Heat veterans to be headed to Milwaukee along with the No. 13 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft as well as additional but not-yet-specified draft compensation,” Stein wrote.

The package would give Milwaukee a combination of established production, young talent and future draft assets if the organization decides to move on from its franchise cornerstone.

According to Stein, league executives continue to view Miami as the frontrunner in the sweepstakes. The Heat have long been linked to Antetokounmpo and are believed to be one of his preferred destinations should he leave Milwaukee.

The timing is also significant. Stein noted that the Bucks are operating as if they could have at least one additional first-round selection before the June 23 NBA Draft, further fueling expectations of a major transaction in the coming weeks.

Antetokounmpo’s contract situation remains an important factor. He has one guaranteed season remaining before a player option worth $62.8 million for the 2027-28 season, meaning any acquiring team would likely seek a long-term commitment before surrendering significant assets.

Boston Celtics Remain Alternative Landing Spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo

While Miami appears to have the inside track, Stein reported that the Boston Celtics remain a serious alternative.

“I have also spoken to teams and well-placed insiders around the league who believe that it remains possible that Antetokounmpo does not ultimately land on South Beach,” Stein wrote.

Stein added: “As we’ve been reporting since late May, Boston is increasingly projected to be the other landing spot that Giannis prefers to be st

eered to … without overtly pushing as hard as he possibly can.”

A move to Boston would likely require a more complicated structure involving additional teams. Stein noted that Atlanta or Portland could become involved in a larger transaction to facilitate a deal involving Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

For now, Miami remains the team most closely associated with Antetokounmpo’s future. The Heat possesses a trade package that has become increasingly clear, while league insiders continue to signal that a resolution could be approaching.

With the NBA Draft less than two weeks away, the Giannis situation remains the offseason’s biggest storyline, and all signs point to a decision arriving sooner rather than later.