Giannis Antetokounmpo has One Huge Question About Potential Miami Heat Trade

The Miami Heat are one of several teams that are hoping to make a big trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. It seems that his time with the Bucks is coming to an end. Miami has been pretty vocal about the fact that they want to trade for a superstar player.

Pat Riley has also made it clear that Bam Adebayo will not be part of any trade this offseason. He is the face of the franchise, and Riley wants to build around him. That does beg the question of what else Miami would have to give up in a potential massive trade for Antetokounmpo.

Now, it seems that Antetokounmpo has some questions about what the Heat roster would look like in a potential trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Questions Strength of Heat Roster

While appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Antetokounmpo needs to know what the Heat would have left over before he approves of any trade to Miami.

“The noise is tied to Miami, but there’s also intel discussion that Giannis has questions about what that Miami roster would look like on the other side of a deal. You don’t want to gut your roster and go to the place you’re excited to be in and have a hard time contending for a championship.”

Antetokounmpo wants to win titles. That’s the entire reason why he would want to be moved. If Miami guts the roster, Antetokounmpo would have no reason to move there. There are plenty of other teams interested in making a move for Antetokounmpo.

Any move involving Antetokounmpo is going to come soon. A trade will happen before the NBA Draft, which takes place on June 23. Teams have been calling about making a move, but nothing has happened quite yet. Miami remains the favorite to land him.

Miami Wants to Bring in a Superstar Player

Even if the Heat end up losing out on Antetokounmpo, they will search for a star player elsewhere. Of course, Antetokounmpo is the top star player available on the trade market. If he goes elsewhere, Miami would likely turn its attention towards Kawhi Leonard.

The Heat have a good mix of young players and draft picks that they can send out, so they will be able to make a deal with someone. The new draft lottery might make some of their future first-round picks less appealing, but that is true for every other team, as well.

Last season, the Heat were 14th in defense and just 12th in offense. Getting out of the middle of the pack in at least one of those stats will be crucial for them to get back into the playoffs next season. Either Antetokounmpo or Leonard would certainly help them with that.

Miami is likely going to center any trade around Tyler Herro and build out from there.