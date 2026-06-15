Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Miami Heat Telling Message as Trade Nears

We’ve entered perhaps a monumental week of the 2026 NBA offseason involving Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As the days go by, the more it appears Antetokounmpo is destined to represent a new franchise after 13 decorated seasons in Milwaukee, with the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics most closely linked to a blockbuster for the Bucks star.

Antetokounmpo, 31, has been the subject of trade talks for the second summer in a row, with fans of fringe contending teams hopeful to land the two-time NBA MVP.

Miami Heat Receive Telling Message as Blockbuster Looms

The Heat appear to have taken another major stride in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, with ESPN NBA insider reporting on Monday’s “Get Up” that Antetokounmpo has indicated he desires to be traded to Miami.

“The league believes this is finally going to happen,” Windhorst expressed. “Talks have intensified over the last 7-10 days. He has focused on wanting to be a member of the Miami Heat.” (h/t Heat Central on X)

Although the Heat and Bucks have had discussions involving an Antetokounmpo trade dating back to the trade deadline in February, Windhorst reports that while the Bucks remain interested in the Heat’s trade package, they aren’t particularly enamored with Miami’s offer and are actively trying to enlist other teams in the deal to facilitate a stronger return.

“Because he has one year on his contract, he has some control over that,” Windhorst said. “The Heat and Bucks have been talking for months and have not agreed to a deal because the Bucks don’t love the Heat’s offer. There are 3rd and 4th teams involved.”

The Bucks appear to be weighing their options strategically, as they should. They possess the unique opportunity to receive quite a haul by dealing a two-time MVP in his prime. Trading a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber typically yields multiple young players to build around long term and multiple draft picks.

It appears Milwaukee desires to agree to a deal that allows the franchise to avoid falling into a total rebuild.

Miami Appears to Be Strongest Suitor for Giannis Antetokounmpo Despite Boston’s Reported Involvement

Considering the Heat have a deeper history than the Celtics in pursuing Antetokounmpo, and given that Antetokounmpo prefers to be traded to Miami, it is difficult to conclude anything other than that the Heat have the upper hand in the sweepstakes.

Further, according to information that has been reported, the Heat’s trade package is loaded with player assets and draft capital, making it hard for Milwaukee to ignore.

According to numerous reports, Miami has offered Milwaukee at least four players ages 26 or younger, including Kel’el Ware, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis.

Windhorst reported Monday that the Celtics “could get” more involved in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, which suggests this situation has yet to reach its apex.

Earlier, Windhorst highlighted the Celtics front office’s long-standing track record of quietly handling potential transactions, noting that Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens takes extra measures to prevent information from reaching the mainstream media.

Perhaps that means there are deeper layers to the Celtics’ pursuit of Antetokounmpo that haven’t been reported yet.

What can be more reasonably stated is the Heat and Celtics are the top two suitors for Antetokounmpo.