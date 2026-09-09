Miami Heat’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes $13.5 Million Personal Move Before NBA Season

Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially settled into his new city. The Miami Heat star purchased a $13.5 million mansion in Pinecrest, a South Florida neighborhood with a long history of housing Heat players and other athletes.

According to Catherine Odom of the Miami Herald, the house sits in the Pinewood suburb of South Miami-Dade on a one-acre lot with eight bedrooms. The mansion includes a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen and more, giving Antetokounmpo plenty of space to settle into life in South Florida.

Details Behind Antetokounmpo’s New Home

Odom noted the property sits right around the corner from a home currently being sold by Tyler Herro. Herro went to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the trade package that sent Antetokounmpo to Miami. His property is listed for $12 million, putting the two homes within close proximity of each other despite the two players now playing for different franchises.

Pinecrest has long been a popular destination for athletes and public figures relocating to South Florida. Its larger lots and relative privacy compared to more central parts of Miami are a big draw. Antetokounmpo’s decision to plant roots there fits a pattern seen from plenty of professional athletes before him.

What Antetokounmpo Brings to the Heat

The move to Miami came as part of a blockbuster trade that also sent Bobby Portis to South Florida. Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis headed to Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP who delivered a championship to the Bucks, now joins a Heat roster built around Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins. Miami also added veteran shooter Klay Thompson this offseason, giving the roster even more firepower heading into the year.

Together, the roster additions and Antetokounmpo’s arrival mark one of the more significant shakeups in the league this offseason. Miami is positioning itself as a genuine threat in the Eastern Conference.

A player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber tends to raise expectations wherever he lands, and Miami is no exception. Between the new mansion and the roster additions surrounding him, everything points to a franchise settling in for a real championship push.