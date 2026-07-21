Giannis Antetokounmpo Takes Odd Stance on Heat’s LeBron James Recruitment

The Miami Heat are among a handful of teams anxiously waiting for LeBron James to make a decision on which team he plans to sign with in free agency. While the team has already swung a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, more help is needed, which is why the team is intent on pursuing a reunion with James.

Now that he is officially on the team, Antetokounmpo is the main allure for James when it comes to returning to Miami. Players on teams that James is interested in joining have been making their recruiting pitches to him for weeks now, but Antetokounmpo curiously revealed that he doesn’t plan on attempting to convince the future Hall of Famer to sign with the Heat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Won’t Try to Recruit LeBron James to the Heat

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The Heat succeeded in their yearslong quest to acquire a superstar player earlier this offseason when they picked up Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo will now team up alongside Bam Adebayo in an effort to guide Miami back to the playoffs in the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

The main issue for the Heat right now is that a lot of their depth went to the Bucks as part of this deal. The front office could fill out the rest of the depth chart with lower-level players, or it could target a star like James, and for now, the latter appears to be their path forward. While the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Golden State Warriors are also leading the pack for James’ signature, teaming up with Antetokounmpo is clearly something James would like to do.

While guys like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are actively trying to recruit James to join the Warriors, Antetokounmpo has taken a different approach to the situation. He recently revealed that he’s going to sit back and let James make his decision, as he believes he does not need to be told which team he should play for.

“I don’t think I’ll pitch anything to him,” Antetokounmpo admitted in an interview with Mike Cugno of CBS Miami. “I feel like in his career he’s always made good decisions. That’s what the history has shown. Everywhere that he’s been, he’s won. If he believes that the Miami Heat organization is a good decision for him and his family, he should make that decision. He’s one of the greatest players to play this game, if not the greatest.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Heat Anxiously Await LeBron James’ Decision

At this point, the teams James is interested in signing with have done everything they can to convince him to sign with them. Now, he’s going to process all the information he’s received and work on making a decision. James clearly isn’t in a rush to figure out which team he will be joining, which has left the entire NBA sitting on pins and needles.

Regardless of what happens with James, the Heat have already landed their big fish in Antetokounmpo, which is a win in its own right. An offseason that has already been quite successful, though, could become even more impressive if the team manages to land James’ signature. And yet, while all eyes are on him, Antetokounmpo appears more focused on preparing for his first season with his new team.