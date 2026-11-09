Heat F Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds to Doc Rivers’ Comments

The Miami Heat traded almost all of their future assets to bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo. So far, it hasn’t worked as they had hoped. Early on, Miami is just 4-6 on the season. Antetokounmpo is still trying to figure out how to fit in.

Antetokounmpo’s former head coach, Doc Rivers, had some harsh comments about him. Rivers coached Antetokounmpo last season with the Bucks before being let go. Antetokounmpo has now responded to those comments, firing back at Rivers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn’t Hold Back in Response to Doc Rivers’ Comments

After beating the Kings, Antetokounmpo responded with strong comments towards Rivers after talking about them to The Athletic.

“Oh, my God. First of all, he’s not my coach. My coach is Coach Spo. “But he’s a guy, a coach that I’ve worked (with) in the past. I’m speechless. He made those comments today?”

Antetokounmpo then continued to say that he wants to know why Rivers would say something like that about him.

“But like, godd—. That’s crazy. Never let bitterness and pettiness get in front of your goals and dreams, man. For every athlete out there, never let that (happen). That’s insane, but you gotta go ask him why he said what he said. Not me.”

Antetokounmpo must not have heard the comments that Rivers made while he was on The Bill Simmons Podcast. He was clearly taken aback when he was told about the comments. Antetokounmpo has solely been focused on getting Miami to play better.

Before Rivers got to Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo won an NBA title with the Bucks in 2021. He was also a multi-time MVP. Injuries derailed his final seasons with the team, however. So far with the Heat this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

The Heat Need Antetokounmpo to Stay Healthy and Get Better

Miami is in great need of Antetokounmpo to stay healthy this season to avoid the issues he had at the end of Rivers’ tenure. Antetokounmpo only played 36 games last season. Staying healthy will allow Antetokounmpo to develop more chemistry with the guys around him.

Right now, the Heat have the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league. That was not expected, considering Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo are both considered among the best defensive players in the league. Davion Mitchell is known as a defensive stopper, as well.

However, those three players have not done enough to keep other teams from scoring almost at will. That defensive chemistry will need to improve before they are ready to contend in the Eastern Conference. As it stands now, Miami sits eighth in the standings.

Rivers mentioned that he is done coaching. With comments like this going after a former star player, it’s highly unlikely another team would want to bring him in, anyway. Antetokounmpo certainly would never want to play for him again.