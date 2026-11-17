Giannis Antetokounmpo has a message for his former team Milwaukee Bucks ahead of their first-ever matchup.

Giannis minimized the emotional weight of his upcoming first-ever game against the Bucks as a member of the Miami Heat, stating, “It’s just another game.”

Just Another Game For Giannis

Giannis shared that he is sticking to his normal routine, eating the same meal, kissing his kids goodnight, and waking up to prepare. Antetokounmpo emphasized that his preparation will remain completely unchanged despite facing the franchise where he spent 13 seasons and won an NBA championship with.

“I’m going to do the same thing, I’m gonna eat the same meal,” he said after the Heat’s 128-110 dominant win against the Houston Rockets. “I’m going to kiss my kids before they go to bed, get ready, wake up. Do my routine and get ready for the game. It’s the same game. It’s the same thing, it doesn’t change. It doesn’t matter the jersey.”

Antetokounmpo faces the Bucks, for the first time since his blockbuster offseason trade to the Miami Heat when the two teams meet in Miami on Wednesday, Nov. 18, after spending 13 seasons in Milwaukee, where he earned two league MVP awards and led the franchise to an NBA championship.

Entering the showdown on a five-game winning streak, Antetokounmpo and the 8-6 Heat will look to maintain their momentum against the franchise he helped define for over a decade.

Giannis Has All Love For Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a deep, lifelong emotional connection to Milwaukee even after being traded to the Heat.

Giannis has repeatedly stated that Milwaukee is his home, the place where his children were born, and where his family roots grew.

“I want you to hear from my mouth, the city of Milwaukee will always be in my heart,” Antetokounmpo said. “This is my home, and this is a place that I had my kids. … It made me the man that I am today. That will never ever change. No matter where I am, Milwaukee will always be my city, my team, my family.”

In a video he posted on his YouTube channel, Giannis said that he embodied Milwaukee’s blue-collar identity throughout his stay in the city.

“I believe the city of Milwaukee is blue collar,” he said. “It’s people that work extremely hard every single day. They give all their hard-earned money just to come watch the Milwaukee Bucks, to come and feel something, to come, to be a part of us. I hope that I was able to represent them the best that I could. And I was like them. I showed up to work, did everything. I was willing to do all the dirty work, just like them. I hope that bringing a trophy to this city meant something to them, because it meant so much to me.”

Drafted 15th overall out of Greece in 2013 as a raw, skinny 18-year-old, Antetokounmpo developed into a dominant two-way force who revitalized a small-market franchise and put the city back on the basketball map.

His crowning achievement came in 2021 when he delivered a legendary 50-point performance in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to capture Finals MVP and end Milwaukee’s 50-year championship drought.

Now, he hopes to grab the same title in Miami.