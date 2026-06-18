As of June 18, the Miami Heat aren’t viewed as the favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The prediction markets seem to be favoring the Boston Celtics, buying into the trade smoke that has been created over the past couple of weeks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Chances Take Concerning Turn For Miami Heat

According to Kalshi data, the Miami Heat currently have a 42% shot at landing Giannis. While there has been a slight trend up, they are still second on the list.

The Boston Celtics’ chances are set at 44%. Meanwhile, the number for the Milwaukee Bucks keeping him is at 12%.

Should The Miami Heat Be Worried?

The Heat have burned too many times to feel overly confident in the idea of landing Giannis.

While most NBA insiders seem to still have the Heat at the top of the board, Pat Riley’s front office has fumbled multiple big names in the past.

The Bucks were one of the teams to burn Miami before, as Milwaukee swooped in and landed Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers a few offseasons ago.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo Timeline

Initial rumors suggested that after the fourth game of the NBA Finals, the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga should be settled.

The NBA Finals finished in five games. Yet, we’re still waiting.

While multiple NBA Insiders noted that a deal could go down before the NBA Draft, which takes place on June 23, Chris Haynes dropped another timeline bomb on Wednesday, June 17.

“From what I’m hearing, this could drag on into free agency,” Haynes said on Sirius XM NBA Radio. “This could drag on until July. … I do still believe he will be moved this offseason, but I’m not as certain as I was before that it’d be done before the draft.”