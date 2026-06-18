INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Giannis Antetokounmpo , Two-time NBA MVP and NBA champion of the Milwaukee Bucks coaches during the Celebrity Game during 2026 NBA All-Star at The Kia Forum on February 13, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)
As of June 18, the Miami Heat aren’t viewed as the favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The prediction markets seem to be favoring the Boston Celtics, buying into the trade smoke that has been created over the past couple of weeks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Chances Take Concerning Turn For Miami Heat
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 1: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 1, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
According to Kalshi data, the Miami Heat currently have a 42% shot at landing Giannis. While there has been a slight trend up, they are still second on the list.
The Boston Celtics’ chances are set at 44%. Meanwhile, the number for the Milwaukee Bucks keeping him is at 12%.
Should The Miami Heat Be Worried?
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 09: Pat Riley speaks to media at Kaseya Center on February 09, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
The Heat have burned too many times to feel overly confident in the idea of landing Giannis.
While most NBA insiders seem to still have the Heat at the top of the board, Pat Riley’s front office has fumbled multiple big names in the past.
The Bucks were one of the teams to burn Miami before, as Milwaukee swooped in and landed Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers a few offseasons ago.
The Giannis Antetokounmpo Timeline
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MARCH 02: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against Hugo González #28 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum on March 02, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Initial rumors suggested that after the fourth game of the NBA Finals, the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga should be settled.
The NBA Finals finished in five games. Yet, we’re still waiting.
“From what I’m hearing, this could drag on into free agency,” Haynes said on Sirius XM NBA Radio. “This could drag on until July. … I do still believe he will be moved this offseason, but I’m not as certain as I was before that it’d be done before the draft.”
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
As of June 18, the Miami Heat aren’t viewed as the favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo. The prediction markets seem to be favoring the Boston Celtics, buying into the trade smoke that has been created over the past couple of weeks. Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Chances Take Concerning Turn For Miami Heat According to Kalshi data, […]