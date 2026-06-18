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Insider Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Could Happen Next Week

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks passes the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on January 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade has been an ongoing saga for the Milwaukee Bucks and the rest of the NBA. The Bucks have engaged with numerous suitors of the former two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, but no deal has been struck as of yet. 

However, an NBA insider believes it is coming real soon, perhaps as early as next week. 

According to NBA insider Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports, the Giannis trade could be happening on or before the NBA Draft on Tuesday, June 23. This comes after numerous insider reports indicated that the saga could drag on far beyond the draft next week. 

“I would still bet on a Giannis deal happening before the draft or on draft night itself,” he said. “But I would not rule out, as Chris Haynes said, this dragging along even more and dragging along as long as it already has.”

Why O’Connor Believes The Giannis Trade Will Happen In The Coming Week

Oklahoma City Thunder v Milwaukee Bucks

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 21: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum on January 21, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

O’Connor’s belief stemmed from weeks of talking to people close to the situation, that the Bucks are operating with the assumption that they would be having multiple selections in the first round of the draft, possibly off a trade.

“Yes they might take their time and get everything they can. That said, everything that I’ve heard for weeks now, the Bucks are indicating to teams that they think they’ll have multiple lottery picks,” O’Connor said. 

He also hinted about a possible deal with the Miami Heat, whose squad holds the No. 13 pick in the draft and is perceived as the leader in the race for Giannis. 

“They’ve been indicating that to other teams in trade talks, they’ve been indicating that to agents when trying to schedule prospect workouts. The Bucks, for weeks, have been saying they’ll have multiple lottery picks. Not just number 10, it could be 10 and 13,” he said. 

The Bucks also own the 10th pick in the NBA draft, a night where they could be looking to hit a jackpot by drafting superstar-level talent just like they did in 2013 when they selected Giannis. 

Another Insider Reveals Current Standings Of Teams Vying For Giannis

Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on January 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

For another NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic, many teams are still in the running for Giannis, including the Celtics, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves

“Like we’ve known for quite some time, Miami is out front. Boston legitimately is in the picture. There’s other teams that’d like to get in there but don’t seem feasible,” Amick said. 

“Portland being one of them. Minnesota dipped its toe in the water but seemed to have cooled… We definitely have thought a deal was going to go down but who knows if they might blow through the deadline here.”

However, the Bucks have yet to find a good enough package for them to finally pull the trigger on a Giannis trade. 

As the saga continues, the Bucks could see trade packages get sweeter to persuade them to let go of Giannis, who has been regarded as Milwaukee’s greatest player, behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Insider Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Could Happen Next Week

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