Insider Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Could Happen Next Week

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade has been an ongoing saga for the Milwaukee Bucks and the rest of the NBA. The Bucks have engaged with numerous suitors of the former two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, but no deal has been struck as of yet.

However, an NBA insider believes it is coming real soon, perhaps as early as next week.

According to NBA insider Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports, the Giannis trade could be happening on or before the NBA Draft on Tuesday, June 23. This comes after numerous insider reports indicated that the saga could drag on far beyond the draft next week.

“I would still bet on a Giannis deal happening before the draft or on draft night itself,” he said. “But I would not rule out, as Chris Haynes said, this dragging along even more and dragging along as long as it already has.”

“Yes they might take their time and get everything they can. That said, everything that I’ve heard for weeks now… the Bucks are indicating to teams that they think they’ll have multiple lottery picks. They’ve been indicating that to other teams in trade talks, they’ve been… https://t.co/Mvpv56Ysvm pic.twitter.com/bqMGkHSsDr — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 18, 2026

Why O’Connor Believes The Giannis Trade Will Happen In The Coming Week

O’Connor’s belief stemmed from weeks of talking to people close to the situation, that the Bucks are operating with the assumption that they would be having multiple selections in the first round of the draft, possibly off a trade.

“Yes they might take their time and get everything they can. That said, everything that I’ve heard for weeks now, the Bucks are indicating to teams that they think they’ll have multiple lottery picks,” O’Connor said.

He also hinted about a possible deal with the Miami Heat, whose squad holds the No. 13 pick in the draft and is perceived as the leader in the race for Giannis.

“They’ve been indicating that to other teams in trade talks, they’ve been indicating that to agents when trying to schedule prospect workouts. The Bucks, for weeks, have been saying they’ll have multiple lottery picks. Not just number 10, it could be 10 and 13,” he said.

The Bucks also own the 10th pick in the NBA draft, a night where they could be looking to hit a jackpot by drafting superstar-level talent just like they did in 2013 when they selected Giannis.

Another Insider Reveals Current Standings Of Teams Vying For Giannis

For another NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic, many teams are still in the running for Giannis, including the Celtics, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Like we’ve known for quite some time, Miami is out front. Boston legitimately is in the picture. There’s other teams that’d like to get in there but don’t seem feasible,” Amick said.

“Portland being one of them. Minnesota dipped its toe in the water but seemed to have cooled… We definitely have thought a deal was going to go down but who knows if they might blow through the deadline here.”

However, the Bucks have yet to find a good enough package for them to finally pull the trigger on a Giannis trade.

As the saga continues, the Bucks could see trade packages get sweeter to persuade them to let go of Giannis, who has been regarded as Milwaukee’s greatest player, behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.