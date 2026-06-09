As the NBA world typically views draft night as a moment where big trades could go down, the prominent podcaster Bill Simmons believes the league’s biggest trade domino will fall before that in 2026.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the most discussed trade piece since the start of the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 2025-2026 NBA season.

The Miami Heat have been the most consistent suitor at this stage of the process. The fact that Bill Simmons believes a Giannis trade could go down before the league reaches draft time is great news for the Heat, who want to add more star power to the roster after striking out on multiple big names in the past.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Timeline Prediction Is Great News For Miami Heat

“I feel like there’s gonna be a big trade soon. Like Giannis, I don’t think that gets super close to the draft. My guess is if there’s a big trade, it’d probably be after Game 4, before Game 5. I think the league likes to clear out the first 4 games of the finals, and it’s kind of a wink-wink with the teams,” Simmons said on his show.

“I feel like if there’s a big trade, it’s closer to the end of this week. MIL having the chance to get 10, and 13, not to mention the other Miami guys, that’s not bad in this draft.”

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23 and 24. The NBA Finals will wrap up Game 4 on Wednesday, June 10, with Game 5 taking place on Saturday, June 13.

Are The Heat The Favorites To Land Giannis?

It’s difficult to find another Giannis suitor favored more than Miami right now.

While other teams seemingly had an upper hand (New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors) in the past, they both faded.

The Knicks don’t seem to need a big swing for Giannis, as they are up 2-1 in the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

While the Warriors would certainly like to take on Giannis, all signs point to Golden State lacking mutual interest from Antetokounmpo’s side.

As for the Heat, they have the superstar’s attention.

While the rumors won’t suggest that Giannis to Miami is a done deal, as the Heat have been in this position before and ultimately lost out, the Bucks don’t seem to have a stronger suitor at the moment.