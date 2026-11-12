Heat Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Lands Unexpected Endorsement After Viral Joke

Giannis Antetokounmpo spent years joking about his love life with his wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger. Now, those jokes have helped set the stage for an unlikely endorsement deal.

The Miami Heat superstar is starring in a new Trojan condom commercial, nearly 10 months after publicly pitching himself to the brand on Instagram.

Antetokounmpo unveiled the advertisement Thursday, appearing in a referee’s uniform while offering relationship advice from a book titled “The Freak’s Rulebook.”

“Don’t worry, I’ll keep your game in check,” Antetokounmpo wrote in his Instagram caption, adding the hashtag #TrojanPartner.

The partnership is the latest example of the two-time NBA MVP leaning into the playful personality behind his famous “Greek Freak” nickname.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Jokes About His Wife Led to Trojan Pitch

Antetokounmpo’s humorous approach to romance goes back years.

During a February 2018 Instagram Live session, he proudly showed off an adult-themed Valentine’s Day gift from Riddlesprigger, who was then his girlfriend.

The gift was a bell bearing a sexually suggestive message.

Antetokounmpo couldn’t resist showing it to his followers, joking that he could be a freak both on the basketball court and in the bedroom.

A year later, he delivered another memorable punchline.

Asked during an Instagram Live session whether he played the popular video game Fortnite, Antetokounmpo replied:

“I don’t play Fortnite either. I just foreplay at night.”

Riddlesprigger was sitting beside him as he delivered the joke.

In December 2022, Antetokounmpo again made headlines when reporters asked about his birthday plans.

He suggested that after putting his children to bed, he and Riddlesprigger might enjoy some private time.

“It might get a little bit freaky,” he joked.

Those remarks established a running theme in Antetokounmpo’s public persona long before Trojan entered the picture.

Then, on Jan. 30, 2026, he decided to take the joke one step further.

After noticing Kevin Durant’s endorsement partnership with CeraVe and Kendall Jenner’s deal with Fanatics, Antetokounmpo made his own pitch.

“Trojan, what’s up? I’m curious to see if your product works,” he wrote on Instagram.

He even posted mock advertisements featuring himself as a Trojan spokesman.

At the time, the posts offered comic relief amid intense trade speculation surrounding his future with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ten months later, the joke has become a real advertising campaign.

Heat Superstar Becomes Relationship Referee in Trojan Commercial

In the newly released advertisement, Antetokounmpo wears a striped referee’s shirt and offers a series of rules for dating.

“The game moves fast,” he says. “Let’s see if we can keep up.”

His advice includes being confident, complimenting a partner, making an effort with personal appearance and communicating.

He also reminds viewers to take a shower.

The commercial concludes with Trojan branding and a playful assurance from Antetokounmpo that he’ll keep their game in check.

The unusual endorsement adds to his business portfolio, which includes partnerships with Nike and other major companies.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo continues leading Miami on the court.

He recorded 30 points and 11 rebounds Tuesday in the Heat’s 115-109 victory over the Utah Jazz.

But Thursday’s announcement was about a different kind of scoring.

After years of joking about his romantic life, the Greek Freak finally has an endorsement deal that fits his sense of humor.