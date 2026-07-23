Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds to Critics About Wife After Revealing How They Met

Giannis Antetokounmpo has opened up about the beginning of his relationship with his wife, Mariah Antetokounmpo, and why he has never been swayed by outside criticism of their marriage. The Miami Heat star shared personal stories during a recent appearance on “AnesTea The Podcast”, explaining how a family trip to Miami strengthened their relationship and why Mariah’s honesty remains the foundation of their marriage.

The comments come during Antetokounmpo’s first offseason with the Heat following his blockbuster trade from the Milwaukee Bucks. While preparing for the next chapter of his NBA career, the two-time MVP reflected on his personal life, recalling the first time Mariah met his family and responding to critics who questioned why he did not marry a model. “I am with my wife because she tells me the truth,” Antetokounmpo said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Explains Why He Chose His Wife Over Outside Opinions

During AnesTea The Podcast, Antetokounmpo addressed comments he has heard about his relationship with Mariah.

“I’ve heard so many things. ‘Why is Giannis with this wife? He could be with a model. Not one model but ten!'”

The Heat forward said those opinions have never influenced his decision because he values honesty and family above appearances.

“But I am with my wife because she tells me the truth. She loves me, she will tell me whenever I do anything wrong.”

He added that Mariah’s role as a mother is equally important to him.

“She will tell my kids the truth. I know that she will kill for my kids and she would even kill me for them.”

Antetokounmpo also said he trusts her to keep their children grounded despite his global fame.

“I know that she won’t let my kids get a big head, and that’s the most important thing for me.”

He concluded by emphasizing what matters most in their relationship.

“I am in love. I am in love with her. As a woman and as a mother.”

The couple married in Greece in September 2024 and have four children together. Throughout his NBA career, Antetokounmpo has frequently highlighted the importance of family, and his latest comments reinforced that message, explaining why Mariah has remained his partner since the early stages of his career.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Recalls First Meeting With Mariah in Miami

Giannis tells story on meeting his wife for the first time in Miami: “After 3 or 4 months she sent me a message saying she would come visit for All Star break. I told her I was going to Miami with my family. She asked me if I wanted her to come. I was like ‘come!’ After I got to… https://t.co/5YnubHU6MB pic.twitter.com/mPfloWLddr — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 23, 2026

Antetokounmpo also shared more details about how his relationship with Mariah developed after they first met during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

He explained that after their initial meeting, the two stayed in contact, and Mariah planned to visit him during All-Star weekend.

“After 3 or 4 months she sent me a message saying she would come visit for All Star break. I told her I was going to Miami with my family.”

When Mariah asked whether she should still come, Antetokounmpo welcomed the idea.

“She asked me if I wanted her to come. I was like ‘come!'”

He said Mariah immediately connected with his family after arriving in Miami.

“She met my aunt and cousins on the first day. She was in the kitchen cooking with my mother, and she was hanging out with my father.”

Antetokounmpo also recalled a memorable exchange between his father and Mariah after learning she was from California.

“My father asked where she’s from, she said California. My father was like ‘AH! TUPAC! CALIFORNIA LOVE!’ My father was screaming.”

That visit convinced him she already belonged with his family.

“I felt she was already part of the family.”

Antetokounmpo had previously shared another version of the story, explaining that after meeting Mariah in Las Vegas, he began flying to Miami to spend time with her. He said the moment she joined him and connected naturally with his parents, he knew she was the person he wanted to spend his life with.

Now entering a new chapter with the Miami Heat, Antetokounmpo said the same qualities that first drew him to Mariah, honesty, family values, and unwavering support, remain the reasons their relationship continues to thrive.