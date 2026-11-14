Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo Join LeBron James & Dwyane Wade Making Heat Franchise History

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest in a long list of generational players to suit up for the Miami Heat. He currently shares the court with another great Heat player in Bam Adebayo. But both are chasing the legendary shadows of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

James made one of the most infamous decisions to bring his talents to South Beach back in 2010. He would go on to bring two NBA championships to the franchise, behind numerous historic performances along the way. Wade, who played 16 of his 17 NBA seasons with the Heat, also helped bring a championship banner to the rafters, and is considered a fan favorite in the lore of this wildly successful franchise.

Giannis, Bam Adebayo Join LeBron, Dwyane Wade in Heat History

With the Heat franchise approaching season No. 40 in existence, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo have looked to carry the torch some franchise greats lit years prior. With performances like Friday night’s against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the franchise appears to be in good hands.

Antetokounmpo and Adebayo both dropped 37 points during a 133-121 victory over the Cavaliers as part of NBA Cup Group Play. This landed the big-man duo in the presence of greatness. Antetokounmpo and Adebayo became the first duo to score at least 35 points in the same game since James and Wade accomplished this feat back in 2013.

Both Antetokounmpo and Adebayo were wildly efficient in this one. Antetokounmpo finished the game 15-for-20 from the field, adding nine rebounds, two assists, and one block. Adebayo went 13-for-19 from the floor, ripping down 14 rebounds and dishing out three assists as well.

The victory put the Heat in a stronger position in Group B of the Eastern Conference of the NBA Cup. It also brought the Heat’s record to 6-6 on the season, calming some worries from outsiders from the start of the season.

Heat Also Made NBA History vs. Cavaliers

The historical accomplishments weren’t limited to the Heat’s star-duo in this one. Heat point guard, Davion Mitchell also had himself a heck of a game. He scored 22 points while dropping 17 dimes. This became the first game in NBA history when a trio of players posted these stat-lines.

Mitchell’s 17 assists is also a career-high for the six-year-veteran. These types of performances are calming the Heat doubters one game at a time. Following an 0-4 start to the season, the Heat have now won six of their last eight games. And a lot of their success has to do with the individual efforts from Antetokounmpo.

He’s currently averaging 28.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He’s also shooting 58.3% from the field and has played in all of the team’s 12 games so far this season. The Heat will seek their fourth straight win in their next game. They’re set to host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

As for Adebayo, his numbers have remained steady around his career averages this season. He’s averaging 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Many wondered how this duo of big-men would coalesce. The basketball world will have to say it’s working out so far, especially if their names keep landing in James and Wade territory.