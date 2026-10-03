Will Giannis Make Heat Debut Tonight? New Details Ahead of Raptors Game

The Miami Heat travel to Quebec City to take on the Toronto Raptors in their preseason-opener at Videotron Centre on Saturday.

Many months have led up to what is now being called by some the most exciting Heat season since LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were in a Miami uniform. The Heat’s offseason was highlighted by the additions of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson, to name a few, as the team looks to tackle sky-high expectations this season.

All eyes are on Antetokounmpo, the 31-year-old, two-time NBA MVP, as he looks to take the reins in Miami and help guide the franchise back to where it hasn’t been in years.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Suit Up for Heat Tonight?

Antetokounmpo is coming off a troubling season with the Milwaukee Bucks. But with all the drama in the rear view, Antetokounmpo can focus on making the best of his new chapter, which could officially begin tonight.

According to Heat insider Ira Winderman, as relayed by ESPN.com, Antetokounmpo is expected to make his Heat debut Saturday.

“Antetokounmpo is expected to play in Saturday’s preseason opener against Toronto, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel,” ESPN wrote.

Antetokounmpo was acquired from the Bucks in a blockbuster trade early in the offseason. After spending the first 13 years of his legendary career in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo’s scene shifts to Miami, the home of the three-time NBA champions.

Antetokounmpo appeared in just 36 games in the 2025-26 season due to a variety of injuries. In each of the previous three seasons, Antetokounmpo was mostly healthy and averaged 30 points per game on 55 percent shooting from the field.