Giannis and Miami Heat Board ‘Captain’ Klay Thompson’s Boat (PICS)

Former NBA champions Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson are ready to elevate the Miami Heat back to relevance.

On Friday, the two future Hall of Famers shared photos of themselves chilling on Thompson’s boat with the rest of their Heat teammates. The photos dropped less than three weeks before the Heat report for training camp to prepare for the 2026-27 season.

Antetokounmpo captioned one of the photos “Boat ride with Captain Klay!” — a shout-out to Thompson’s affinity for the sea and his reputation as a boating enthusiast.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns Heat’s Critics

Through another post, the “Greek Freak” sent a message to the Heat’s critics.

“Critics have seats. Champions have scars,” he wrote, in reference to himself and Thompson. One of the photos in the slide shows the duo smiling and relaxing.

The post was likely a nod to critics writing off the Heat’s championship hopes and doubting whether a 36-year-old Thompson could still produce at an elite level.

Some of the criticism is justified. Last year, Thompson averaged career-lows in points (11.7), assists (1.4), rebounds (1.8), minutes (21.7), 3P% (.383), and FG% (.393), and nearly fell out of Jason Kidd’s rotation on the Dallas Mavericks.

Two-time MVP Antetokounmpo also had a down year by his standards, averaging his fewest points (27.6) and rebounds (9.8) in nearly a decade. The former Milwaukee Bucks star also played his fewest career games (36) in an injury-riddled season.

Both stars are out to prove their naysayers wrong. While Thompson has set his sights on the Heat’s all-time threes record, Antetokounmpo has spoken openly about returning to an MVP-level form in his first season in South Beach.

Miami Heat, a Sleeper Contender?

“It’s kind of a redemption season for me to show I can still make an impact on winning and do it consistently,” Thompson said after signing with the Heat.

“I can’t wait to get to work. It’s pretty surreal being here. But what an honor it is.”

Antetokounmpo issued a similar warning after being traded to Miami.

“This season I will dominate,” he asserted.

“The things I want to prove are that I’m one of the best players in the NBA. To the fans, I want to say, we’re bringing back the Heat. My new season mindset is winning. When the opportunity comes, I will dominate. Miami, get ready for an exciting season.”

Analysts and fans alike don’t view the Heat as a legitimate NBA title contender, citing lack of depth, especially on the offensive side of the ball. So much so that ESPN recently placed the Heat in Tier 4 of their NBA title contenders, bunching them alongside the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

“The Heat could reach the Finals if Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. provide enough shooting and supplemental offense around the frontcourt stars,” wrote Zach Kram, arguing that the Heat need their bench depth to shine for a legit chance to win.