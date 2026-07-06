New Heat Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to LeBron James Rumors

The Miami Heat continue waiting to learn whether they can pull off one of the most stunning free-agent additions in NBA history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be paying attention, too.

During a recent livestream with internet personality N3on, Antetokounmpo was asked about the ongoing speculation surrounding LeBron James‘ free agency, including reports linking the four-time NBA MVP to Miami.

“They want you to be his teammate,” N3on told Antetokounmpo.

“In Miami?” Giannis responded before shrugging with a smile.

The exchange came as James continues weighing his next destination after deciding not to return to the Los Angeles Lakers.

League insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer have reported that Miami remains among the teams still pursuing James, though the Cleveland Cavaliers are gaining major momentum, while Rich Paul has confirmed that numerous franchises have expressed interest in signing the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Giannis Reacts to Fake Lebron-to-Cavaliers Report

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Later in the livestream, Antetokounmpo was shown a fake social media report claiming James had already agreed to return to the Cavaliers.

His reaction suggested just how invested he has become in the free-agency saga.

“Touch my heart, bro. Don’t do that to me,” Antetokounmpo said with a laugh.

“Give me a heart attack.”

After learning the report was fake, he smiled and added:

“Ahhh… There is a chance!”

The moment quickly spread across social media as fans continued speculating about where James will ultimately spend his 24th NBA season.

Mutual Respect Between Two MVPs

The livestream also highlighted Antetokounmpo’s longstanding admiration for James.

Asked about the NBA’s greatest-of-all-time debate, the former two-time MVP declined to compare players across generations.

“I’ll say you can’t compare eras,” Antetokounmpo said.

“But the person I like to watch a lot is LeBron James. I like to watch him.”

The respect has long been mutual.

James has repeatedly praised Antetokounmpo throughout his career, while Giannis has often cited James as one of the players he studied growing into an NBA superstar.

Heat Still Waiting on James’ Decision

For Miami, the possibility remains tantalizing.

After acquiring Antetokounmpo earlier this offseason, the Heat have positioned themselves among the teams hoping to convince James to chase another championship under Erik Spoelstra.

The Miami Herald recently reported that the Heat would welcome James back should he decide to return, noting that the relationship between James and the organization has improved significantly since his 2014 departure.

A trio featuring James, Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo would instantly become one of the NBA’s most formidable lineups.

James, meanwhile, is taking his time.

Rich Paul has said the four-time MVP will carefully evaluate his options before deciding where to continue his career.

Until that decision arrives, every public appearance, social media post and comment involving James continues drawing leaguewide attention.

Antetokounmpo’s playful reaction only added another memorable moment to an offseason already dominated by the biggest free-agent sweepstakes in basketball.