Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Bold Statement on Heat’s Effort Following Blowout Win Over Pistons

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first season with the Miami Heat has been played under a bright spotlight. It feels like every practice, every game, every press conference is being studied under a microscope. And following a rough 0-4 start to the season, many believed that newly finished ceiling was already ready to collapse.

However, Antetokounmpo and his new teammates are showing the basketball world they’re going to be just fine. On Saturday night, Antetokounmpo and the Heat absolutely routed the Detroit Pistons, 137-117. After losing their first four games of the season, they have now won four straight games, the second-longest, current winning-streak in the Eastern Conference (Boston Celtics, 5).

Giannis Highlights Great Team Effort Following Blowout Win

And just as Antetokounmpo was required to answer questions last week on if he doubts his new team’s ability to win, now he’s able to answer questions on his team’s excellent effort. Antetokounmpo took this opportunity to make a bold statement, mixing in what appeared to be a veiled shot at the doubters from last week — who have since gone into hiding.

“Just figuring out as a team, I think we just clicking better. We know each other’s spots better, and the most important thing out of all, we’re competing. Our effort is way better than the first four games,” Antetokounmpo said.

The Heat now own a record of 7-6, and Antetokounmpo continues to be the superstar leader his squad needs. In the blowout victory over the Pistons on Saturday night, he dropped 34 points on 13-for-17 shooting from the floor. He added 14 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks, and one steal, playing one of his best games of the season.

Saturday’s performance was his fifth game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. It was also his ninth double-double on the year. Most importantly, he’s remained healthy. Antetokounmpo has played in all 13 of the Heat’s games so far this season. This comes after he’d missed 61 total games over the past two seasons combined.

Giannis Doubles Down on Heat Team-Effort

As always, Antetokounmpo took the opportunity during his postgame press conference to highlight his teammates solid play as well. He mentioned everyone’s effort, and how they’ve done a great job improving after watching tape together as a team. He even points to Game No. 2 on the season, when the Heat lost to this same Pistons team 128-111.

“We’re watching the clips before the game when we played them first, and we look like a whole different team. And it’s something we can’t take our foot off the gas pedal…We still have to do a better job rebounding the ball. Sometimes that the team might get like three, four possessions, and we cannot have those, especially when we play good teams. But I think our effort is way better in the last nine games,” Antetokounmpo said.

In Saturday’s victory over the Pistons, the Heat had five total players in double figures. Another new addition to the team this offseason, Klay Thompson has begun to look like his old-self over the past few games as well. Thompson drilled six 3-pointers in this one (6-for-11), scoring 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the floor.

The Heat’s chance at a fifth straight victory will come on Monday, as they’ll host the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. EDT. This will be a stiff test for the surging Heat, as the Rockets have won three straight games themselves and hold a record of 10-3 on the season.