Gilbert Arenas Joins Calls for Pat Riley to Step Down From the Heat

Pat Riley is coming under increasing media pressure to retire from the Miami Heat. Gilbert Arenas is the last person to call for Riley to step down from his role on South Beach.

“Pat Riley has to fire himself. No one’s complaining about Spo (Erik Spoelstra), but it’s still like he’s overseeing Spo. He’s the Godfather,” Arenas said via his Gil’s Arena podcast.

The Heat have endured a difficult season. Jimmy Butler forcing his way out of the franchise derailed things before they got going. Erik Spoelstra has overachieved with a lackluster Heat roster for multiple years. Now, without a top-tier All-Star, Miami’s flaws have been revealed.

Riley has been at the forefront of the Heat’s desire to re-tool rather than rebuild. That desire has often led to a poorly constructed roster. Butler’s brilliance helped the Heat reach two NBA Finals in recent years. However, those runs were in spite of Riley’s roster construction, not because of it.

Stephen A Smit Calls For Riley to Retire

During a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith also called for Riley to step down. Smith noted how Riley’s presence is potentially stopping elite stars from making their way to Miami in free agency.

Riley recently turned 80 years old. Now would be the ideal time for him to step down from his current role and allow the Heat to begin rebuilding from the ground up. Fresh faces with fresh ideas can help turn the franchise around, although that would likely begin with a full-scale rebuild.

Jeff Teague Has Also Called for Riley to Step Down

During a recent episode of his “520 in the morning” podcast, Jeff Teague joined the chorus of voices calling for Riley to finally walk away from the Heat franchise.

Riley is a Heat legend. He will have a role with the franchise until he decides the time is right. However, when looking from the outside, that time is now. Miami needs to take a fresh direction, and to do that, it needs a fresh start. However, that fresh start should still have Spoelstra leading the way, he is, after all, the best coach in the NBA.