Heat Give Up Almost Everything in Giannis Antetokounmpo Draft Day Trade Proposal

The Miami Heat have been trying to pry Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Bucks for months. This goes all the way back to the trade deadline, when Antetokounmpo mentioned he could be open to leaving Milwaukee.

Miami is trying to figure out a deal that they can make to get Antetokounmpo without having to give up Bam Adebayo. Pat Riley has made it clear that he wants to keep Adebayo for many years. However, the Bucks might want him to complete the trade and help accelerate the rebuild.

A trade proposal on the day of the NBA Draft from Zach Harper of The Athletic has Miami adding Antetokounmpo for a hefty price.

Heat Add Giannis Antetokounmpo for a Hefty Price in Trade Idea

Here is the full trade proposal:

Miami receives: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee receives: Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, Kris Murray, and Shaedon Sharpe, draft rights to Koa Peat, a 2030 first-rounder from Miami, a 2032 first-rounder from Miami, and the first-round swap with Portland that the Bucks owed in 2028

Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, Kris Murray, and Shaedon Sharpe, draft rights to Koa Peat, a 2030 first-rounder from Miami, a 2032 first-rounder from Miami, and the first-round swap with Portland that the Bucks owed in 2028 Portland receives: Tyler Herro

This three-team trade would give the Heat what they are looking for, but they would give up a lot in the process. Giving up Herro is a given at this point. If they refuse to put Adeabyo in any deal, Herro is the next-best trade asset that they have to offer for a superstar.

Portland isn’t getting enough back in this trade for them to fully consider this move. Getting back Herro in exchange for Sharpe and a first-round pick, when they already have too many guards, isn’t the right choice for them. They would need to get a forward or a big man in order to make this work.

Despite the high price, the Heat seemingly would do this deal in a heartbeat. They are desperate to add Antetokounmpo, and time is running out. The draft is going to be the last chance that Miami can offer its best package.

Miami Needs to Land a Superstar This Offseason

It’s clear that the Heat are doing everything they can to land a superstar player this summer. This season, they were just average on both sides of the ball. The Heat had the 12th-best offense and the 14th-best defense in the NBA. Miami is hoping to get someone who can help on both sides of the ball.

Antetokounmpo is clearly the player that the Heat are circling to help them do that. If they can’t add him, they will likely move on to trying to land Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers have reportedly not made Leonard available in a trade, despite the fact that they are going through a rebuild.

Miami has some contingency plans if they are not able to bring Antetokounmpo. It would be a blow if another team comes in and steals him. It would be the second time that has happened to them in the last few years when it comes to an offseason trade for a star.