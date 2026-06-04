Miami Heat Give up the World in Proposed Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Miami Heat have been viewed as a team that will pursue a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Comments from Pat Riley indicate that the Heat will do everything they can to remain competitive. That includes seeking a superstar player this summer.

Antetokounmpo is the biggest trade piece available in the offseason. It seems that his time with the Milwaukee Bucks has come to an end. A move is likely coming before the NBA Draft, which will give the Bucks a chance to add some draft capital to a depleted draft cupboard.

A trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see Miami give up the world in order to acquire Antetokounmpo.

Proposed Trade Sees Miami Heat Give up a Ton for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Here is the full trade idea:

The Miami Heat receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, $4.7 million trade exception

The Milwaukee Bucks receive: Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Nikola Jović, 2026 first-rounder, 2030 first-rounder, 2032 protected first-rounder, 2033 second-rounder, $4.6 million trade exception

Miami giving up three first-round picks is quite a price for Antetokounmpo. That is getting pretty close to mortgaging the future for a player with severe injury concerns. In addition, the Heat give up Herro in this deal, who is their second-best offensive player.

Keeping Bam Adebayo is key for Miami. Riley has made it very clear that Adebayo is not on the trade block. Instead, he is going to be part of the future of the team for years to come. However, this trade would reflect how badly Riley wants to win now.

Riley is 81 years old. He wants to win now. Trading three first-round picks down the line doesn’t mean much to him if he’s going to retire soon. He made it clear that the Miami Heat will not tank, either. He wants to make another run at a championship, not lose games on purpose.

The Heat Will Have Steep Competition for Giannis Antetokounmpo

This is likely the best offer that Miami can bring to the table. They will have plenty of competition from other teams around the league. Golden State, Brooklyn, Boston, and Cleveland are just a few teams that could try to make a move for him. Several others could decide to get in on things, as well.

Antetokounmpo has one year left on his contract, so he will only agree to be traded somewhere that he would re-sign. Miami feels confident that it would be somewhere that Antetokounmpo would want to be long-term. The Heat are determined to land a superstar, even if it’s not Antetokounmpo.

If Miami can’t bring in Antetokounmpo, they will likely pivot to Kawhi Leonard. He is the second-best trade asset available, and he’s coming off his best season. It would likely have to be a similar offer for the Clippers to want to part ways with him after he played so well this season.