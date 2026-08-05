Heat Given Horrible Ranking for Trade Assets Following Offseason Moves

The Miami Heat pulled off one of the biggest trades of the offseason. They decided to turn their franchise over to Giannis Antetokounmpo, going all in for him. He is now the face of the franchise, just a year after playing only 36 games for the Bucks.

That trade forced the Heat to move a lot of the depth that they had on the roster. Not only that, but they also traded two first-round picks to Milwaukee to get him. That reduces the trade assets that they have to make a future move if things don’t go well early on.

One writer believes Miami is in dire straits when it comes to trade assets.

Heat Given Second-Worst Ranking in the NBA for Trade Assets

According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, Miami has the second-worst trade assets in the league. He believes the trade for Antetokounmpo handicaps their ability to make future moves, especially next season.

The Miami Heat had some decent trade assets before spending a bundle of them in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. That’s a move that makes unloading some of the picks above more difficult than it appears, too. Because they sent firsts in 2031 and 2033 out, the Stepien rule prevents them from moving 2032 (unless it’s a pick swap),” Bailey writes.

Bailey notes that Miami would have a better list of assets if they were willing to entertain trades for Bam Adebayo, but that clearly isn’t something they want to do. They are committed to building the roster around both Adebayo and Antetokounmpo for the foreseeable future.

Miami does have first-round picks in 2028 and 2029, and they can trade one of them. However, they have to keep their 2032 first-round pick unless they trade it in a pick-swap. That limits the ability Miami has to make moves over the next couple of years to fortify the roster.

Miami is Stuck With the Current Roster for a Few Years

The Heat will end up having to keep the same roster for the next couple of years because of all the assets they moved to obtain Antetokounmpo. Failing to sign LeBron James in free agency also reduces their chances of competing next year in a strong Eastern Conference.

Last season, Miami had the 18th-best effective field goal percentage in the league. That number should go up with the number of shots Antetokounmpo will get at the rim. Shots at the rim were harder to come by last year, even though Adebayo scored 83 points in one game.

Getting easier shots will be the best way for Miami to make its offense more efficient. Making trades to improve the shooting won’t be an option, so they will have to make do with what they have. Getting Adebayo to improve his shooting would help, too.

Pat Riley is going all in for one final run at a title while he is still in charge of the franchise.