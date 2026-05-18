Heat Given Reality Check on Pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat always look to add superstar players. Pat Riley loves to chase stars, and it has worked out for them. Miami has made the NBA Finals in two of the last five seasons, which is impressive work. Now, they are on the lookout for a superstar who can bring them to another one.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the superstar that everyone is circling around this offseason. The Bucks are going to receive several offers to trade him. They will be tasked with finding the best offer that can help them rebuild if Antetokounmpo gets moved.

If the Bucks do trade him, NBA analyst Zach Lowe believes that the Heat could be the favorites to land him.

Heat Picked as Favorite to Land Giannis Antetokounmpo in a Trade.

While appearing on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Lowe believes that if Antetokounmpo gets moved, Miami is the favorite to land him.

“If you made me pick a team, if I just had to guess, if he’s traded, where he’s traded, I would put Miami as my number one guess team because they fit the ‘Hail Mary’ thing you just said. Because they have just enough stuff they could throw together that the Bucks could sell it as, ‘Hey, we got a lot! Maybe we can flip this one guy we got and get another thing.’ But I don’t feel great about that package, whatever it is, if I’m Milwaukee.”

The Heat is one of the team who will be at the front of the line for Antetokounmpo. He is a very good player when he is healthy. However, health has been a massive issue for Antetokounmpo. This season, he only played in 36 games. Miami would risk that to bring him in, though.

Lowe made it clear that he’s not entirely sure what will happen with Antetokounmpo. He only said Miami because he was being forced to pick a team.

Pat Riley Wants Miami to Compete at the Highest Level

Riley has made it clear that the Heat will not tank. Bam Adebayo is going to be part of their future, and Riley made that clear. Miami is going to offer its best package for Antetokounmpo. Whether or not that will be enough remains to be seen.

Miami is going to be one of the teams that pursues him in the Eastern Conference, in which the Bucks might actually consider moving him. The rest of the roster around him and Adebayo could be a problem, especially if Tyler Herro is part of the trade package.

If a deal is going to get done, it will get done before the NBA Draft. That is because Milwaukee wants as many draft picks as it can get for him. While other NBA players don’t think that Antetokounmpo is going to be traded, Miami is going to try to prove them wrong.

The Heat will stay competitive as long as Riley is in charge. That includes next season, even if they can’t add Antetokounmpo.