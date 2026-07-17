The Miami Heat are looking to add one more veteran in NBA free agency. Like about five other teams, the Heat are hoping to bring in the legendary forward, LeBron James.

As James’ decision drags out, it’s becoming clear who the secondary options are. The Heat have been linked to multiple notable veterans over the past week.

Adam Mares and Jason Timpf of All-City’s All-NBA show recently discussed the state of the Heat and noted that DeRozan has a “good chance” of landing in Miami.

Miami Heat Have ‘Good Chance’ Of Landing 36-Year-Old NBA Star

“Their best perimeter players right now are Davion Mitchell and Tim Hardaway Jr. So, like, there’s a good chance that you could see a DeMar DeRozan going there,” said Jason Timpf.

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The hosts also added Russell Westbrook’s name in the mix, reiterating what many around the league have been saying over the past week.

The priority will be LeBron in Miami, but if there isn’t a return to South Beach for James, then they’ll quickly pivot to the others who remain available.

DeMar DeRozan Right Now

On July 6, the Sacramento Kings officially announced that they had waived DeMar DeRozan. After reaching a buyout with the star forward, the Kings gave the 36-year-old an opportunity to hit the open market and find a contender in free agency.

During his second and final season with the Kings, DeRozan appeared in 77 games. Seeing the court for 31.2 minutes per game, he shot 49.7% from the field, producing 18.4 points per game.

Along with his scoring, DeRozan dished out 4.1 assists per game and came down with 2.9 rebounds per game.

While DeRozan didn’t find All-Star status playing on the Kings, who struggled to compete during his two seasons there, the veteran forward could still be a solid scoring punch for a team like the Heat, who will look to go all-in with battle-tested veterans to surround the newly added Giannis Antetokounmpo.