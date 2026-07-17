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Miami Heat Have ‘Good Chance’ Of Landing 36-Year-Old NBA Star

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DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
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DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls.

The Miami Heat are looking to add one more veteran in NBA free agency. Like about five other teams, the Heat are hoping to bring in the legendary forward, LeBron James.

As James’ decision drags out, it’s becoming clear who the secondary options are. The Heat have been linked to multiple notable veterans over the past week.

Adam Mares and Jason Timpf of All-City’s All-NBA show recently discussed the state of the Heat and noted that DeRozan has a “good chance” of landing in Miami.

Miami Heat Have ‘Good Chance’ Of Landing 36-Year-Old NBA Star

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 30: Demar Derozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings reacts against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Intuit Dome on December 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

“Their best perimeter players right now are Davion Mitchell and Tim Hardaway Jr. So, like, there’s a good chance that you could see a DeMar DeRozan going there,” said Jason Timpf.

The hosts also added Russell Westbrook’s name in the mix, reiterating what many around the league have been saying over the past week.

The priority will be LeBron in Miami, but if there isn’t a return to South Beach for James, then they’ll quickly pivot to the others who remain available.

DeMar DeRozan Right Now

New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on March 05, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On July 6, the Sacramento Kings officially announced that they had waived DeMar DeRozan. After reaching a buyout with the star forward, the Kings gave the 36-year-old an opportunity to hit the open market and find a contender in free agency.

During his second and final season with the Kings, DeRozan appeared in 77 games. Seeing the court for 31.2 minutes per game, he shot 49.7% from the field, producing 18.4 points per game.

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan dribbles against San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings is guarded by Harrison Barnes #40 of the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Golden 1 Center on March 07, 2025 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Along with his scoring, DeRozan dished out 4.1 assists per game and came down with 2.9 rebounds per game.

While DeRozan didn’t find All-Star status playing on the Kings, who struggled to compete during his two seasons there, the veteran forward could still be a solid scoring punch for a team like the Heat, who will look to go all-in with battle-tested veterans to surround the newly added Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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