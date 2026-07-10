Heat May Have Gotten Incredible News in Pursuit of LeBron James

The Miami Heat have been trying to sign LeBron James since he decided to leave the Lakers. James remains the biggest name left in the free agent market. There are several teams that are trying to recruit him, and Miami is one of them.

James played in Miami for four years. In those four years, he helped lead the team to the NBA Finals every season, winning two titles. As the final chapter of his career approaches, Miami is hoping to bring him back as they chase a championship with a revamped roster.

According to one source, they may be the team that James has chosen.

Brian Windhorst Claims LeBron James has a Deal Done Somewhere not in Cleveland

While doing a radio interview with ESPN Cleveland, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst claims that he had a source tell him James has a deal done already. That deal is somewhere other than Cleveland.

“I’m hearing stuff in other cities too. I’m not going to say who, but I had somebody on the phone with me today that I consider a good source who was swearing it’s a done deal in another city, a couple of hours ago.”

Could that team be the Heat? Miami is a place that James clearly loved playing and living in. Playing alongside both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo would give him a solid chance at a title. The Heat can also pay James the most money of any team he is considering.

Windhorst made it clear that he was not ready to call it yet. Later in the interview, he made it clear that he is hearing rumors in other cities. Miami has to hope that Windhorst’s source is right. The Heat would love to have James on the roster with two other studs in the frontcourt.

The Heat have a lot Riding on the Next Few Seasons

Regardless if Miami is able to bring James in, the Heat have a lot riding on the next few seasons. Making the massive move to gut a lot of their depth in order to bring in Antetokounmpo was bold. The only way that the move works out is if the team wins a title.

Winning a championship has become much harder in the East. New York, Indiana, Cleveland, and Detroit are all better than Miami is right now. Boston is close, even after trading away Jaylen Brown. However, Miami has the best player out of any of those teams when he’s healthy.

Last season, the Heat had the 12th-best offense in the NBA. Adding Antetokounmpo should help that number go up. Even getting Bobby Portis in the trade should help that, as he is a nice piece off the bench who can spread the floor. Adding James to those pieces would only make them more dangerous.