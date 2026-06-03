Miami Heat culture just might win Pat Riley’s team Giannis Antetokounmpo in the sweepstakes for the Milwaukee Bucks star.

For months, the Heat have been linked to the superstar forward, but they haven’t been alone. Dating back to last year, Antetokounmpo has been tossed out as a possible trade candidate, but nothing came to life.

While the Bucks were taking calls before the 2026 NBA trade deadline, most teams concluded with the idea that they weren’t serious about moving on before the summertime.

Summer’s here, and the rumors are heating back up. Some of the previous suitors are back in the mix. New ones entered the market, and some squads seemingly dropped out. One thing is for sure: the Miami Heat have been the most persistent.

That has led league personnel to believe that the Heat will end up being the team to take Antetokounmpo off the Bucks’ hands.

Miami Heat Get Great News As Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Swirl

In a collaborative piece put together by The Athletic’s Eric Nehm and Sam Amick, it was revealed that Antetokounmpo’s “openness” to Miami has “persisted for years.”

According to The Athletic, Giannis is intrigued and impressed with the franchise’s culture.

“The noise surrounding the Miami Heat and Antetokounmpo remains louder than all the rest,” the two reporters wrote in their latest update on the saga.

“Many people around the league, from agents to executives, continue to believe that Antetokounmpo will end up in Miami when this saga finally comes to an end.”

Miami Heat Have An Intriguing Trade Package

There were rumors of the Miami Heat putting together a strong trade package that was headlined by Tyler Herro back in February.

It’s unclear if the Bucks will see the same offer, but ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne suggested that the Bucks liked the initial offer, they just weren’t ready to cut ties with Antetokounmpo yet.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Would End A Miami Drought

When it comes to getting in the market for star players, the Heat are always eager to get involved. Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell were two names Pat Riley had his eyes on in the past.

Ultimately, the Heat came up short each time. Giannis Antetokounmpo could help Miami end a long drought of acquiring superstars via trade or free agency.

At this point, the 13-year forward seems ready to move on from Milwaukee. He had an injury-filled season, but was still highly productive when healthy.

In 36 games, Giannis produced averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.