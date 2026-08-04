Ex-Heat Guard Faces One More Hurdle In NBA Return

A former Miami Heat guard and ex-NBA All-Star is just one more hurdle away from returning to the NBA after three years.

Victor Oladipo, who played for the Heat from 2020 to 2023, could be returning to the league next season as he is being considered for a veteran contract by the Sacramento Kings.

However, Oladipo faces his former MVP teammate Russell Westbrook in the spot. Westbrook had been with the Kings since last season.

“One more pressing Kings note as relayed by The People’s Insider Jake Fischer: League sources say that Sacramento covets a veteran point guard to mentor prized rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and is thus now weighing the prospect of bringing back Russell Westbrook or bringing in Victor Oladipo to fill that role,” NBA insider Jake Fischer of the Stein Line wrote.

“The Kings were among the teams to attend Oladipo’s recent workout in Las Vegas during summer league.”

Among tonight’s items, sources say the Kings are considering adding one of various veteran guards to help mentor No. 7 pick Darius Acuff, to where Sacramento is now considering a return for Russell Westbrook, in addition to signing Victor Oladipo: https://t.co/A5mNoqSjQN https://t.co/uDo0uJUZPn — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 4, 2026

Victor Oladipo Faces Former Teammate Russell Westbrook For Kings Spot

Oladipo played with Westbrook during the 2016-2017 NBA season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. That year, Westbrook won his lone NBA MVP honors, a year after Kevin Durant left the team to join the Golden State Warriors and won two NBA championships.

Oladipo, who was a two-time All-Star when he played with the Indiana Pacers in 2017 and 2018, held a well-attended private showcase and 5-on-5 workout in Las Vegas in mid-July to prove his health and readiness for an NBA comeback.

The 34-year-old guard, who hasn’t played in the NBA since tearing his left patellar tendon in 2023, became visibly emotional after impressing team executives and scouts in attendance.

He could reap the benefits of that workout if he gets chosen to be on the roster for the Kings next season.

Oladipo would be a mentor for rookie Darius Acuff Jr., who was the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

After two years of rehabilitation on his lower body, Oladipo signed and played in the NBA G League with the Wisconsin Herd, the affiliate team of the Milwaukee Bucks, appearing in 15 games where he averaged 13.5 points.

If he returns next season, it would be an inspiring story for Oladipo.

Victor Oladipo Has Message For NBA Teams

Victor Oladipo has been grinding since becoming a free agent three years ago. Olapido is not letting go of his dream of returning to the NBA.

In his message to NBA teams, Oladipo laid out everything he could provide for the team that signs him.

“I’m a free agent,” Oladipo wrote. “I don’t have an agent right now just me and my family. I know I have a lot left, and I genuinely love this game. I’d rather show you I’m ready than spend my time trying to explain why or flood you with analytics to prove it.

“If you’re about winning, value mentorship, and think there could be a fit, you can reach me directly. I’m open to every opportunity right now—I just want to make sure I weigh each one carefully. I can’t wait to share my story.”

Oladipo is a former No. 2 pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, a class that boasts the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Steven Adams, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and CJ McCollum.