Miami Heat Hear Clear Message From $150 Million Trade Target

Getting swept in the Eastern Conference Finals is embarrassing for Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the star guard isn’t running to South Beach for a fresh start.

The Miami Heat have had their eyes on Mitchell since his days with the Utah Jazz. They wanted to acquire his services in the trade market, but the Cavs won that deal. With an extension window looming, signs are pointing to the Cavs winning another.

If the Heat still had hope in a possible Mitchell deal, it might be lost.

Donovan Mitchell Sends A Message

“Donovan told me this morning that he definitely wants it to be with him on it,” Marc J Spears said on ESPN.

“He’s like, ‘Stop the speculation. I want to come back, I want to work on getting that next deal.’ One thing that stood out to me was that he woke up this morning saying, ‘Damn, what am I doing now?’ He felt lost, he felt clueless, he was embarrassed from being swept.”

The Heat Get Bad News On A Potential Plan B

The entire NBA knows that Pat Riley’s Miami Heat are going to work for a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. Those discussions have made some progress in the past months.

With the Giannis-Bucks relationship straining further as the 2025-2026 season concluded, the discussions are expected to pick back up, with several other teams involved.

Mitchell could’ve been viewed as a Plan B, but he’s clearly shooting down that idea. While the Cavaliers could change their minds about the seven-time All-Star, they seem willing to run it back to some degree.