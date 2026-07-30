Heat Could Pivot to 2-Time All-Star Amid Thompson, DeRozan Developments

The Miami Heat‘s patient approach to reshaping their roster has centered on one name: Klay Thompson.

Another accomplished scorer, however, could unexpectedly enter the conversation.

Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine is emerging as a potential buyout candidate after opting into his $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season, creating another intriguing possibility for a Heat team that has resisted making a significant trade this offseason.

Kings insider James Ham said Thursday on ESPN 1320 Sacramento that the organization has been transparent with LaVine about his uncertain future.

“They haven’t promised him a starting job, they haven’t promised him ‘X’ amount of minutes per game,” Ham said. “They’ve been honest with him and said, ‘Look, all bets are off if you opt in.'”

Ham added that Sacramento’s long-term plans no longer revolve around the veteran guard.

“We also as a franchise have to make a business decision with regards to you, and what we’re gonna do at our shooting guard position for the next five years. And that does not include you.”

The comments are notable because LaVine’s $49 million salary makes him one of the NBA’s most difficult players to trade.

“When LaVine accepted that $49 million, he accepted the reality that he is nearly untradable,” Ham said. “If he’s going to get bought out, it should happen now.”

Should that scenario unfold, Miami would almost certainly warrant monitoring.

Heat Have Remained Patient in Pursuit of Veteran Scoring

Miami has shown little interest in forcing a trade.

According to Miami Herald Heat insider Anthony Chiang, the organization’s preference remains waiting to see if Thompson can negotiate a buyout with the Dallas Mavericks rather than sacrificing assets in a trade.

Chiang reported that matching Thompson’s salary in a deal would be difficult because Nikola Jovic, Davion Mitchell and Bobby Portis are the only Heat players who can be traded in a straightforward one-for-one construction.

Instead, Miami is hoping Thompson eventually reaches a buyout by giving back roughly $7 million of his salary before signing elsewhere using the remainder of the Heat’s mid-level exception.

The same patient strategy could apply if LaVine unexpectedly reaches free agency.

Unlike a trade, a buyout would allow Miami to add proven scoring without disrupting a roster built around Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins.

Zach LaVine Could Become Intriguing Miami Target

The Kings’ direction paints an uncertain future for LaVine, a former two-time All-Star, in Sacramento.

They appear focused on developing younger players such as Darius Acuff Jr., Alex Karaban, Keegan Murray, Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud rather than building around a 31-year-old veteran on an expiring contract.

That makes LaVine an awkward fit despite his offensive production.

Last season, he averaged 19.2 points while shooting 39% from 3-point range across 39 games, remaining one of the league’s more efficient perimeter scorers when healthy.

Miami’s immediate priority still appears to be Thompson.

The Heat have also monitored veteran wing DeMar DeRozan, although ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel recently reported that the six-time All-Star is seeking a salary in the $8 million to $10 million range rather than accepting a veteran minimum contract. Miami is expected to face competition from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards for DeRozan should his market develop.

LaVine’s situation is different.

Rather than negotiating his next contract, he first must determine whether Sacramento can find a trade partner or whether both sides eventually conclude that a buyout offers the cleanest path forward.

For a Heat team determined to remain flexible while adding another proven scorer, that possibility may be worth waiting on.