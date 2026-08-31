Report: Miami Heat Take Firm Stance on Pursuing 3x All-Star PG to Join Giannis

There’s some freshness in that Miami air after the Heat signed Klay Thompson following a buyout agreement with the Dallas Mavericks.

Thompson’s addition gives the Heat another weapon as it aims to recapture a winning direction next season, now led by two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Klay is one of the most iconic players to ever suit up in the NBA,” team president Pat Riley said after Thompson was introduced as a Heat. “A four-time battle tested world champion who will fit perfectly into his role as an all-around player at both ends of the court. We all talk about his shooting skill, but there is so much more he brings to the game. We are blessed that Klay chose the Heat in our quest to challenge for championships.”

After signing Thompson, the Heat welcomed veteran big man Nick Richards, leaving the team with room to add one more minimum contract player to the roster. That has led to rampant speculation about the direction the Heat will turn to next.

Will Miami Heat Bring in This Three-Time All-Star to Pair With Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Heat isn’t required to add another player; the team already has 14 roster spots filled and can leave the 15th open. But there is growing momentum toward another free agent signing, especially with the Heat needing some reinforcements in the backcourt.

One name who has been floated as a potential Heat target is former All-Star Ben Simmons, who hasn’t played an NBA game in over a year. But according to Heat insider Ira Winderman, Simmons is not an option for Miami at this time.

“But also don’t undersell chemistry when it comes to roster construction,” Winderman wrote in a subscriber-only article. It’s one thing to airlift in a star or former star, such as Klay Thompson, into a rotation. It’s another to move a player into a rotation ahead of those who have spent years grinding for a team, players such as Pelle Larsson or even Dru Smith. If you are talking about a sure thing, that would be one thing. But with all due respect to the likes of Ben Simmons or even Victor Oladipo, their attempts to re-establish could run counter to what the Heat are in the midst of establishing. Again, it’s not about the best 15 players on the standard roster, it’s about the 15 who fit based on skillset and chemistry.”

Simmons Picking Up Momentum on Comeback; Miami’s Could Reunite With PG

Simmons hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since the first round playoff series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers in 2025. Earlier this offseason, league insider Marc J. Spears reported that teams have Simmons on their radar.

“Several NBA teams have expressed interest in Simmons, who is open to signing a minimum contract, according to sources,” Spears said. “One source said he has a non-guaranteed offer on the table for minicamp with a Western Conference team.”

Although Simmons’ playmaking could be a significant boost for the Heat, the team is much more likely to reunite with guard Gabe Vincent, who split last season between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.

There are potentially many reasons why Vincent could end up in Miami again, but one of the biggest is the support he has from two major members of the organization.

“Bam Adebayo and Erik Spolestra have been big advocates for him ever since Summer League. We heard out there that Bam Adebayo is really pushing the Heat’s management to bring Gabe Vincent back.”