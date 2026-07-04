Miami Heat Get Major Update on 6-Time All-Star Wing After Powell Exit

The Miami Heat‘s offseason makeover may not be complete.

After acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo in the blockbuster trade of the summer, president Pat Riley has remained patient while rounding out a roster now built around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

That patience could soon present another opportunity.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Sacramento Kings veteran DeMar DeRozan is expected to reach a buyout agreement with the franchise, a move that would make the six-time All-Star an unrestricted free agent and available to sign with any contender.

If that happens, Miami could emerge as one of the league’s most intriguing landing spots.

The Heat remain hard-capped at the first luxury-tax apron following the Antetokounmpo trade and have little spending power remaining. But veteran minimum contracts for players who reach free agency through buyouts represent one of the few realistic avenues left for Riley to strengthen the roster.

DeMar DeRozan Expected to Hit Free Agency

Momentum toward DeRozan’s departure from Sacramento has continued to build.

Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko reported earlier this week that DeRozan hoped to accelerate his exit through either a trade or a waiver, with rival executives expecting the Kings to waive and stretch the final season of his contract.

Fischer reinforced that expectation Friday, reporting that DeRozan is expected to agree to a buyout with Sacramento.

The veteran’s contract helps explain why.

DeRozan is entering the final season of his deal carrying a $25.74 million salary, but only $10 million is guaranteed. That structure gives Sacramento a significant financial incentive to negotiate a buyout rather than carry the full salary while allowing DeRozan to pursue a contender.

One major question remains, however.

According to Fischer, DeRozan’s market could ultimately depend on whether he is willing to sign for the veteran minimum, a scenario that would immediately place several contenders—including Miami—into the conversation.

DeRozan Could Replace Norman Powell

The Heat’s need for another offensive creator has become more pronounced following Norman Powell’s departure in free agency.

Named to his first All-Star last season, Powell developed into one of Miami’s most dependable perimeter scorers before signing with the Chicago Bulls, leaving a vacancy in the starting lineup and removing an important source of shot creation behind Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

DeRozan could fill that role.

Although his production dipped last season, the 36-year-old remains one of the NBA’s premier half-court scorers and playmakers.

His ability to create offense off the dribble, manufacture points in the midrange and facilitate for teammates would lessen the offensive burden on Antetokounmpo while giving Miami another dependable late-game option.

During the 2025-26 season, DeRozan averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 49.7% from the field in 77 games before a right hamstring injury ended his season.

It marked his lowest scoring average since 2013, yet he still finished the season ranked 18th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and fifth among active players.

Buyout Market Could Work in Heat’s Favor

Miami’s salary cap situation may actually make the buyout market its best path to improving the roster.

As the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman recently noted, the Heat’s first-apron hard cap does not prevent the franchise from signing players who become unrestricted free agents through buyouts.

That distinction could become increasingly valuable over the coming weeks.

Winderman identified DeRozan among several notable veterans—including Zach LaVine, Klay Thompson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and D’Angelo Russell—who could eventually become buyout candidates as teams continue reshaping their rosters.

With only veteran minimum contracts available, Miami may find its best value by waiting for experienced veterans to reach the open market.

DeRozan Ready for His Next Chapter

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, DeRozan has made it clear he remains focused on one thing.

Winning.

“It was like thing after thing after thing,” DeRozan said while reflecting on Sacramento’s disappointing season. “Trying to make adjustments in the midst of losing games, frustration, you know, so many emotions.”

He added that his motivation has never changed.

“The most important part is still being able to play basketball, to play the game that you love. Winning and the love of the game is the only thing that matters for me.”

Looking ahead, DeRozan said he is prepared for whatever comes next.

“At the end of the day, still being able to have this opportunity, you can never take that for granted,” he said. “Whatever comes next, I’m gonna be ready for whatever it is.”

If Fischer’s reporting proves accurate, that next chapter could begin with a buyout.

And for a Miami team still searching for another proven scorer to complement Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, DeRozan may soon become one of the most attractive bargains left on the market.