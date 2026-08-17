Report: Miami Heat Get Good News as 2x All-NBA Guard ‘Wants to’ Join Giannis

The Miami Heat still has three standard roster spots open. It is widely believed that the team will use most, if not all, of them on free agent additions.

With Bradley Beal off the table after signing a two-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Heat’s main free agent target appears to be DeMar DeRozan, who has generated interest from multiple teams. But DeRozan is not the Heat’s top offseason priority. Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson is.

A two-time All-NBA performer, Thompson is eager to join the new-look Heat led by superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to team insider Ethan Skolnick.

“I believe Klay is gonna get bought out. He wants to play for the Miami Heat. So eventually that is going to happen.”

The Miami Heat’s Pursuit of Klay Thompson Trickles Into Mid-August

The Heat’s interest in Thompson stretches back multiple weeks. It appears the hold-up is being caused by Dallas’ reluctance to buy him out, with Miami hoping the Mavs will eventually let him hit the open market.

Thompson, 36, has not approached the Mavs to discuss a buyout agreement.

“However, league sources say Thompson has not yet approached the team about a potential buyout, and the Mavericks are focused on finding a trade for the veteran sharpshooter,” Siegel reported. “The Mavericks do not hold interest in buying Thompson out and want to utilize his expiring contract to add something of value, whether it be second-round draft assets or something else.”

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported that the Heat will continue to wait for Thompson to enter free agency, and Skolnick noted that the Heat has decided to not pursue Thompson in a trade.

“It appears that the Heat will remain patient in filling out the rest of its roster to give Thompson time to possibly shake free through a buyout agreement,” Chiang wrote.

Said Skolnick: “I would ignore these reports about (Nikola) Jovic — the Heat are not trading for Klay. I would be very surprised. … It’s just not really an option, from what I understand. And there’s various reasons for that.”

Will Klay End Up in Miami?

Thompson is entering the final season of a three-year deal. Last season, Thompson transitioned more to a bench role. With the Mavs aiming to get younger and build around teenage superstar Cooper Flagg, Thompson has become a more natural candidate to move on from as Dallas rebuilds.

The Mavs have explored trade offers for Thompson, hoping they can acquire assets and not let the former All-Star walk without a return.

“At this point, it remains unclear if Klay Thompson — the Mavericks’ leading 3-point shooter in each of the past two seasons — will be back in Dallas for a third year,” The Athletic recently reported. “The Mavericks have explored his trade market but have yet to find a deal, multiple sources with rival teams told The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss any potential negotiations. Thompson is owed $17.5 million this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.”

With the Heat aiming to add more 3-point shooting around Antetokounmpo, Thompson is an ideal player to pursue. One of the greatest shooters of all time. Thompson connected on 38.3 percent of his 3-point attempts last season.