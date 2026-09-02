Miami Heat’s Potential 2x All-Star Arrival Next to Giannis Get Major Verdict

Miami Heat fans continue to wonder what move their team could make after signing Klay Thompson and Nick Richards.

Thompson and Richards will occupy the Heat’s 13th and 14th roster spots. Thanks to Thompson taking a small financial haircut, signing a two-year deal worth a little more than $11 million, the Heat has room under the apron for one more minimum contract. There has been plenty of speculation about what move Miami could make.

One player who has continued to make the rounds in Heat speculation is former Miami guard Victor Oladipo, who has been focused as he pursues an NBA comeback.

Will Miami Heat Give the Free Agent Star a Chance?

According to Heat reporter Ira Winderman, while Oladipo represents the kind of player Miami currently has a need for, the team may be better served passing on an Oladipo reunion for now.

“And even if Vic is merely seeking a preseason showcase, there also is the matter of the Heat getting things in order with the rotation during the preseason, as well as addressing their next wave of youth, with minutes going to Ryan Conwell and Myron Gardner during the preseason,” Winderman wrote in a subscriber-only Q&A. “Vic has fought the good fight since going down with his knee injury during the Heat’s postseason run to the 2023 NBA Finals. But with so many to integrate into their way of doing things, with so many newcomers already, adding in another puzzle piece could be one piece too many.”

A two-time All-Star, Oladipo has averaged 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game playing for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat over 504 career games.

Miami’s Need for Vet Could Open Door for Oladipo

It is not like the Heat’s roster is totally set for next season, though the team has addressed multiple roster concerns this offseason. Miami is looking to add a veteran playmaker, according to league insider Jake Fischer.

“(Thompson) taking that $5.6 million salary allowed Miami to stay under their threshold and what have you,” Fischer said Tuesday. “… The Heat, to my understanding, do have some internal interest in looking at a veteran guard to round out their backcourt. Right now, they don’t have a ton of depth beyond Davion Mitchell at the position.”

With the Heat needing another guard and Oladipo recently making an open plea to NBA GMs, it makes sense to put two and two together. But the franchise could pivot to former Heat guard Gabe Vincent instead of Oladipo. And according to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, Vincent may even have the clear upper hand.

“Bam Adebayo and Erik Spolestra have been big advocates for him ever since Summer League,” Siegel said of Vincent. “We heard out there that Bam Adebayo is really pushing the Heat’s management to bring Gabe Vincent back. He remains unsigned. Very limited out there in terms of teams that still have roster spots available. I would think that if they are gonna bring in a guard, Gabe Vincent would be at the top of the list there.”

It appears that the Heat’s options have come down to three: Vincent, Oladipo or entering the season as is.