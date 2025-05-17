Heat Among 3 Teams Showing Interest in Former Lottery Pick

A roster shake-up is overdue for the Miami Heat. After getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers, it finally looks like Pat Riley is ready to ring in some big changes.

It’s clear that Riley will prioritize adding a star-level talent. However, he also needs to round out the roster. Adding a young, high-upside forward with postseason experience would be an ideal way to do that. That’s where Jonathan Kuminga can come into the equation.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Heat are among three teams to register “preliminary interest” in Kuminga’s services. Kuminga is heading toward restricted free agency. Acquiring him would require a sign-and-trade, which would hard cap the Heat.

“The Nets, along with the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, are three teams with preliminary interest in Kuminga ahead of free agency, sources said,” Siegel reported. “Both Kuminga and the Warriors could come to an understanding on a new, fair contract, but the idea of exploring sign-and-trade opportunities seems like the best path for both parties.”

Given the amount of work the Heat roster needs, it’s unlikely Riley hard-caps the franchise heading into the new season. Doing so would limit the team’s flexibility, both in free agency and in the trade market. However, if Riley believes Kuminga can be a difference-maker, then maybe he would be willing to roll the dice.

Heat Must Accept Bam Adebayo Isn’t a Star

During a recent episode of the “Zach Lowe Show podcast,” Lowe explained why Bam Adebayo is unlikely to crack the top-15 or top-20 players in the NBA. The veteran analyst pointed to Adebayo’s limited effectiveness on offense as a primary reason why he is best suited to be a complementary player.

Adebayo is a solid secondary or tertiary star. He’s an elite defender and a strong playmaker. However, Miami must find a leading talent if it wants to bounce back and contend in the Eastern Conference.

Adebayo Expects Heat to Make Changes

Whether the Heat firm up their reported interest in Kuminga or not, the roster will look different by the start of next season. Erik Spoelstra’s team, as currently constructed, isn’t capable of making much noise in the Eastern Conference.

Speaking to the media on April 28, Adebayo admitted that Miami will be active during the summer.

“There’s going to be a lot of changes this summer,” Adebayo said. “Just from my point of view, understanding how the guy with the silver hair works. Just be prepared for that.”

Riley has a proven track record for retooling the Heat roster on the fly. He will likely look to do so again. However, if he strikes out on adding a star, perhaps he would be wise to explore what a potential rebuild could look like. At that point, Kuminga would be a logical target via trade.