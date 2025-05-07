Heat Among Betting Favorites to Giannis Antetokounmpo This Summer

The 2025 offseason sees the Miami Heat staring at a crossroads. Pat Riley can either look to add some juice to the rotation by acquiring a new star talent, or he can hit the reset button.
According to DraftKings sportsbook, Miami is among the top-five candidates to land Giannis Antetokounmpo if he becomes available this summer. DraftKings has Miami as +1600 in a potential Giannis sweepstakes.
The other teams listed as potential landing spots are the Los Angeles Lakers (+1000), San Antonio Spurs (+1200), Brooklyn Nets (+1500) and Miami Heat (+1600), which round out the top five landing spots for the two-time MVP.
While the Heat are among the favorites, they would likely struggle to create an enticing trade package. Miami is lacking in both high-upside young talents and future draft picks, which are core parts of a superstar deal. Nevertheless, Riley is a proven commodity in the trade market and usually finds a way to get a deal over the line.
Giannis, 30, enjoyed a strong 2024-25 campaign. He averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting 60.1% from the field. He would immediately improve the current rotation. However, Giannis would still need an improved supporting cast to bring success to the Heat.
Miami Might Not Be a Good Fit For Giannis
During a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith shared his reasons why the Heat wouldn’t be a smart move for Giannis.
By moving to the Heat, Giannis would likely be swapping one roster in need of a rebuild for another. And for those reasons, it’s unlikely we see the superstar forward make the move to Miami this summer.
Heat Should Consider a Rebuild
According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, who was speaking on an April 30 episode of ESPN’s NBA Today, the Heat’s front office should explore the idea of entering into a full-scale rebuild.
“It’s very hard threading the needle,” Marks said. “They’ve been a Play-In team the last couple of years. Would they ever consider taking a step back, potentially taking the Oklahoma City approach? Maybe you get a core player back and draft picks and going in that direction…They are going to be where they are a year from now, if there are no changes here. It may have to be taking a step back instead of going star-chasing.”
Miami would be better served by taking a step back now to improve long-term. The current roster isn’t capable of making noise in the playoffs. As such, embracing a rebuilding period could be the smart move for the franchise’s long-term future. Of course, it may be difficult to convince Riley to accept that reality, but that doesn’t stop it from being true.
