Miami Heat Lose Top Backcourt Target to East Rival

The Miami Heat entered free agency knowing that replacing Tyler Herro and Norman Powell wouldn’t be easy.

Now one of their top targets is officially off the board.

According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, veteran scoring guard Anfernee Simons agreed Thursday to a two-year, $12.3 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, ending a free-agent sweepstakes that also included the Heat, Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

“Free agent guard Anfernee Simons has agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, with a player option in the second season,” Charania reported on X. “Simons chose the 76ers over other suitors, believing his fit is perfect with the revamped 76ers roster.”

NBA insider Marc Stein later reported Philadelphia’s offer exceeded those from both Miami and Golden State, while Dallas also remained in pursuit until the end.

For the Heat, it represents another missed opportunity to replenish a backcourt that underwent dramatic changes following the acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Financial Reality Finally Won

Miami’s interest in Simons was never in question.

The Heat viewed the veteran scorer as an ideal complement to Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo after losing Tyler Herro in the blockbuster Giannis trade and Norman Powell to the Chicago Bulls in free agency.

Tim Hardaway Jr. addressed part of that void when he signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal earlier this week.

The Heat, however, continued searching for another proven shot creator capable of strengthening their second unit.

Simons fit that profile.

The problem wasn’t basketball.

It was money.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Simons entered free agency seeking nothing less than $6 million annually.

Philadelphia gave him exactly that.

Miami couldn’t.

Hard Cap Limited Heat’s Flexibility

The Heat’s financial constraints stem from the same blockbuster trade that brought Antetokounmpo to South Florida.

Operating under the NBA’s hard cap of roughly $209 million, Miami entered free agency with limited spending power after using most of its available mid-level exception to sign Hardaway.

The organization could offer championship aspirations.

Matching Philadelphia’s contract was another matter.

Before Simons made his decision, Stein and Jake Fischer reported Miami remained one of the teams actively pursuing the 27-year-old despite knowing Dallas and Golden State possessed greater financial flexibility.

In the end, the 76ers not only outbid everyone.

They also convinced Simons that their revamped roster offered the best basketball fit.

Why Simons Was So Coveted

Simons has quietly developed into one of the league’s most productive scoring guards.

Although he averaged 14.3 points while splitting last season between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls, those numbers don’t fully capture his offensive résumé.

Over the past five seasons, Simons has averaged 18.8 points per game while twice surpassing the 21-point mark in a season.

Last year, he also ranked sixth in the NBA in made 3-pointers off the bench, providing instant offense that Philadelphia sorely lacked after finishing among the league’s bottom three in reserve scoring and made 3-pointers.

That same scoring punch was precisely what Miami hoped to add around Antetokounmpo.

Instead, it will now strengthen one of the Heat’s biggest Eastern Conference rivals.

Heat Must Pivot Again

Missing on Simons doesn’t diminish what Miami has accomplished this offseason.

Landing Antetokounmpo dramatically altered the franchise’s championship outlook, while Hardaway adds proven shooting and veteran experience.

But Simons’ decision reinforces the reality of building around a superstar under the NBA’s modern salary-cap system.

The Heat simply couldn’t outspend a rival that had greater financial flexibility.

Now Pat Riley turns to Plan B.

With one of free agency’s top remaining scoring guards headed to Philadelphia, Miami must continue searching for another backcourt contributor capable of complementing Antetokounmpo, Adebayo and Hardaway as the franchise prepares for what it hopes is another championship run.