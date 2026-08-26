Miami Heat Get Bad News on 2 Key Players After Klay Thompson Move

The Miami Heat built a formidable core around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo this summer. Finding another meaningful upgrade may prove more complicated.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported during his NBA Insider’s Notebook livestream for Bleacher Report that Nikola Jovic and Bobby Portis are currently viewed as negative-value contracts around the league.

That perception matters because Jovic and Portis own Miami’s two most practical midrange salaries for future trade construction. Andrew Wiggins carries the larger movable contract, but the Heat recently extended him and appear to view him as part of their core with Antetokounmpo, Adebayo and Klay Thompson.

Without positive trade value attached to Jovic or Portis, Miami could be forced to include draft compensation or another desirable player to persuade a team to absorb either contract.

That is precisely the type of additional cost the Heat hoped to avoid after surrendering several young players and future draft assets to acquire Antetokounmpo.

Nikola Jovic Complicated Heat’s Klay Thompson Trade Talks

Fischer reported that Miami and Dallas held discussions about a potential Jovic-for-Thompson trade before the Mavericks bought out Thompson.

Those conversations failed to produce an agreement because the Heat could not supply the additional compensation Dallas wanted for taking back Jovic’s contract, according to Fischer.

Jovic’s four-year, $62.4 million extension begins this season with a $16.2 million salary. He will earn approximately $14.9 million, $15.1 million and $16.2 million over the following three seasons.

“I think [it] is generally viewed around the league as a negative asset at this juncture for Jovic,” Fischer said.

The 23-year-old still has time to change that assessment. Fischer pointed toward Jovic’s upcoming work with Serbia’s national team and his role with Miami this season as opportunities to restore his value.

The Heat ultimately landed Thompson without surrendering Jovic after Dallas agreed to a buyout. Thompson then signed a two-year contract worth nearly $13 million, filling Miami’s need for shooting without another costly trade.

Bobby Portis Viewed as Larger Trade Obstacle

Portis presents another challenge.

The 31-year-old will make $14.5 million this season and holds a $15.6 million player option for 2027-28. Fischer said Portis’ deal is considered “even more of a negative asset” than Jovic’s because of his age and remaining commitment.

Portis remains a productive rebounder and floor-spacing big man with championship experience. His overlapping role with Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, however, could make him expendable if Miami pursues another guard, wing or center.

That leaves the Heat in an unusual position. They possess star power but lack an easy financial pathway to continue upgrading around it.

Wiggins is a player Miami wants to keep. Jovic and Portis could cost assets to move. The Antetokounmpo trade already depleted much of the organization’s young talent and draft inventory.

Miami’s next move could be smaller. Fischer expects veteran center Nick Richards, who has been working out with Heat players at Kaseya Center, to eventually join the roster. The Heat may then leave their 15th standard-contract spot vacant to preserve flexibility and reduce costs.

Jovic can still change the equation by turning potential into dependable production. Until then, Miami’s most useful trade salary may also be one of the contracts rival teams least want to acquire.