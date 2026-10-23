Heat’s Bam Adebayo Sends Clear Message After Giannis Antetokounmpo Debut

The Miami Heat opened the Giannis Antetokounmpo era with a 131-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Kaseya Center. The building was loud before tip-off. By the fourth quarter, the energy had drained out of it.

Antetokounmpo scored 35 points on 13-of-19 shooting in his regular season debut. Anthony Edwards answered with 45 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. The Timberwolves made 21 threes on 50 attempts. The Heat connected on just eight of 33 from deep. The gap in execution was visible on both ends.

After the game, Bam Adebayo did not point to the new roster or the adjustment period as a reason. He pointed to the standard Miami has always held itself to and acknowledged the team did not meet it.

Adebayo on What Was Missing

Adebayo was specific about where the defense fell short.

“We gotta have our swarming defense,” Adebayo said. “I feel like we weren’t swarming as much as I would have liked. I feel like we showed spurts of that every once in a while, but it’s got to be 48 minutes of swarming defense, rotating, scrambling, doubling, whatever we gotta do to get that stop.”

Miami allowed 131 points at home. Minnesota’s offense operated with comfort for most of the night, particularly Edwards, who found his rhythm early and never lost it. The Heat’s trademark defensive identity, the thing that has defined the franchise under Erik Spoelstra for over a decade, was absent when it mattered.

Adebayo also identified rebounding and second-chance points as areas that need immediate improvement. Minnesota out-rebounded Miami 52-34, with the offensive glass telling the worst of it. The Timberwolves grabbed 17 offensive boards and turned them into 20 second-chance points. For a team that added size this summer, those numbers were difficult to explain.

Adebayo on Getting the Heat’s New Group Together

The Heat overhauled their roster. Antetokounmpo, Klay Thompson, and several other veterans arrived over the summer. Building chemistry takes time. Adebayo acknowledged that reality but refused to let it become an excuse.

“Good thing about it: the new guys are mainly vets, so they’ve been a part of other locker rooms,” Adebayo said. “They’ve been a part of championship locker rooms, so everybody’s kind of familiar with one another because they’ve been around. But also, we do stuff a certain way here, and it’s expected. So, for us next game, we’re expected to get stops. We’re expected to play defense.”

Adebayo on the Disappointment

The buildup to opening night was significant. A new superstar. A revamped roster. A home crowd ready to celebrate what the franchise had built. None of it translated to the floor.

Adebayo was honest about how the moment affected the group.

“I think that buildup of wanting to play so good in front of our home crowd and obviously set the tone was not there,” Adebayo said. “We’re gonna get back to the drawing board, watch film. Now it’s real.”

Final Word for the Heat

Miami allowed 131 points at home on opening night. Adebayo is not interested in patience. He is interested in the standard.

Swarming defense. 48 minutes. No exceptions. That is the expectation, and it does not change because the roster is new.

Friday night against the Detroit Pistons is the first chance to prove it. Adebayo made clear the Heat plan to take it.