Heat Assistant Shares Bam Adebayo’s Side of Tyler Herro Altercation

The Miami Heat may finally have a clearer picture of how Bam Adebayo viewed his reported altercation with former teammate Tyler Herro.

Former NBA champion Danny Green revealed on the latest episode of the No Fouls Given podcast that Heat assistant coach Wayne Ellington recently spoke with Adebayo about the incident, with the six-time All-Star insisting the confrontation had been exaggerated publicly.

According to Green, Ellington relayed that Adebayo viewed the exchange as nothing more than an older teammate putting a younger player in his place.

“I got a chance to sit down with Wayne,” Green said. “He said he had spoken to him (Bam). He said they hyped it up more to what it was. Sometimes you got to check your little brother, that’s it. He said he spoke to Bam and it wasn’t that crazy.”

The comments represent the first publicly reported account of Adebayo’s perspective since ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday that the Heat captain confronted and struck Herro during an encounter at a Las Vegas hotel practice court.

Adebayo has not publicly addressed the incident himself.

Ellington Says Incident Was Overblown

Green said Ellington described the altercation as being far less severe than many initially believed after Charania’s report surfaced.

The former NBA guard also pointed to Herro’s appearance later that day as evidence that the confrontation was not as serious as some had portrayed.

“We saw Tyler Herro,” Green said. “He’s doing an interview, sitting courtside with his girl. He looked fine. If you got beaten up like that, I don’t think you would go out in public and like show yourself with a black eye or something like that.”

Herro later declined to discuss the reported altercation when approached by longtime Heat beat writer Ira Winderman.

“My only comment is no comment,” Herro said.

The Heat also declined to elaborate.

“We are aware, but not commenting,” a Heat spokesperson told Winderman on Friday, marking the organization’s first public statement since Charania reported that Adebayo struck Herro during a confrontation earlier that day in Las Vegas.

Social Media Tension Reportedly Sparked Confrontation

According to Charania, the confrontation stemmed from comments Herro made on social media following his offseason trade from Miami to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Charania reported that Adebayo approached Herro about those remarks before the altercation became physical.

The tension had been building for weeks.

After the blockbuster trade that sent Herro to Milwaukee as part of the package for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Herro shared a social media graphic highlighting the NBA’s least efficient mid-range shooters. Adebayo was among the players featured.

The situation escalated further after a private direct-message exchange between Herro and a fan later surfaced online.

When a fan defended Adebayo by citing his production and defensive impact, Herro questioned whether an elite defender should be earning roughly $60 million annually.

Although Herro never mentioned Adebayo by name, many interpreted the comments as being directed toward his former teammate.

Former Heat Cornerstones Will Meet Again

For seven seasons, Adebayo and Herro helped define the Heat’s post-Big Three era, leading Miami to two NBA Finals appearances while developing into the franchise’s cornerstone players.

That partnership ended earlier this offseason when Miami traded Herro to Milwaukee in the blockbuster deal that landed Antetokounmpo and reshaped the Eastern Conference.

Green’s recounting of his conversation with Ellington does not resolve every question surrounding what happened inside the Las Vegas practice facility.

It does, however, provide the first meaningful insight into how Adebayo has privately characterized the confrontation.

Whether the incident was simply, as Ellington described it, an older teammate “checking” his “little brother” or something more serious, the episode has already intensified anticipation for the first meeting between the Heat and Bucks next season, when two former teammates whose partnership once helped define Miami’s identity will share the floor as rivals.