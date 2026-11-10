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Heat’s Bam Adebayo Receives Urgent ‘Joel Embiid’ Wake Up Call From Udonis Haslem

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 29: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat after the game at the Wells Fargo Center on March 29, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Heat defeated the 76ers 118-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat know Udonis Haslem is comfortable having uncomfortable conversations, especially when he believes a player needs to hear something. His assessment of Bam Adebayo fits that approach. While discussing the Miami big man, Haslem used Joel Embiid to explain why Adebayo must lean into his own strengths instead of measuring himself against someone else’s game.

Haslem didn’t sugarcoat it in the comments shared by @wynetwork. But he wasn’t dismissing Adebayo’s talent, either. He believes Bam can put up big numbers, provided he brings the effort and energy to make it happen every night.

“You’re a effort and energy guy, that has All Star talent. You’re not Joel Embiid,” Haslem said, according to the quote shared by @wynetwork. “Joel Embiid can go out there on one knee and get 30.”

Udonis Haslem Wants Bam Adebayo to Own His Identity

The Embiid reference was Haslem’s way of describing an exceptional scorer, rather than offering a literal assessment of his health. His focus was Adebayo’s approach. In Haslem’s view, Miami’s center can produce big scoring nights, but the work required to reach them looks different.

“You can get your 30, but you have to bring that sh*t every night to get your 30,” Haslem said. “That’s who you are. And that’s ok to be that guy.”

That last part gives the statement its meaning. Haslem was not telling Adebayo to apologize for how he plays or accept being ordinary. He was telling him there is value in understanding exactly what makes him effective.

Canada v United States
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 10: Joel Embiid #11, Bam Adebayo #13 and Jayson Tatum #10 of the United States talk on the court after the team’s 86-72 victory over Canada in their exhibition game ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Adebayo does not need to win a comparison with Embiid to help Miami win games. Chasing someone else’s strengths can pull a player away from the habits that earned him his opportunities. Haslem’s challenge was to trust those habits and make them dependable.

Haslem’s Relationship With Adebayo Gives Message Weight

Haslem shared Miami’s locker room with Adebayo before retiring, giving these comments a different context than criticism from someone watching from afar. Their relationship has included mentorship as Adebayo grew into a franchise leader. That familiarity helps explain why Haslem can speak so directly.

Still, the message should not be reduced to a claim that effort is Adebayo’s only skill. Haslem specifically credited him with All-Star talent. The demand was for that talent and his activity to show up together.

For Miami, the takeaway is straightforward. Adebayo’s best response would be consistent play that makes the comparison beside the point. All that truly matters is winning basketball games for the Heat.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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Heat’s Bam Adebayo Receives Urgent ‘Joel Embiid’ Wake Up Call From Udonis Haslem

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