Miami Heat Could Land Former No. 1 Pick After Surprise Admission

The Miami Heat may have another veteran option to consider as free agency gets underway.

Former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons said Miami is one of his preferred destinations as he attempts to return to the NBA after sitting out the entire 2025-26 season.

Speaking to Men’s Health, Simmons revealed that the Heat’s culture and coach Erik Spoelstra are among the biggest reasons he would welcome an opportunity in Miami.

“Maybe I’ll go back to Philly,” Simmons said. “Miami would be nice. And not because it’s Miami. I like Erik Spoelstra, I like the Heat, I like their organization, I like the culture.”

The comments come as the Heat continue exploring veteran additions around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo following a transformative offseason.

Ben Simmons Eyes NBA Return

Simmons spent last season away from basketball, focusing on his health after injuries interrupted what once appeared to be a Hall of Fame trajectory.

The former Philadelphia 76ers star last played for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2024-25 season before stepping away to rehabilitate both physically and mentally.

Now, he believes he’s ready to return.

“I plan on getting as strong as I can physically, getting my ass on the court, and then the team realizing that my abilities will be needed,” Simmons told Men’s Health. “I don’t have a plan on where.”

The three-time All-Star added that several NBA coaches have encouraged him to continue pursuing another opportunity, believing he can still help a team if healthy.

“I think this is just what I’m choosing to do, like, no one’s forcing me,” Simmons said. “It’s never been about, ‘Do I love playing basketball?’ That’s never a question. That’s in my DNA.”

Heat Culture Still Carries Strong Appeal

Simmons’ praise of Miami centered less on geography than on organizational stability.

He specifically pointed to Spoelstra and the Heat’s culture—long regarded as one of the NBA’s gold standards—as reasons the franchise stands out.

For a player looking to rebuild both his health and reputation, that environment could offer an ideal fresh start.

Miami has repeatedly revitalized veterans’ careers under Spoelstra and president Pat Riley, making Simmons an intriguing reclamation project if the organization believes he can regain enough of his former athleticism.

Former All-Star Still Brings Unique Skill Set

At his best, Simmons was among the NBA’s most versatile players.

The 2017-18 Rookie of the Year earned three All-Star selections and two All-Defensive Team honors while averaging 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists across his career.

His ability to defend multiple positions, push the pace in transition and facilitate offense once made him one of the league’s brightest young stars.

Injuries, however, dramatically altered that path.

During his last NBA season with the Clippers, Simmons averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 18 appearances before injuries again cut his season short.

Heat Continue Evaluating Veteran Market

Simmons joins a growing list of experienced players who could factor into Miami’s offseason plans.

The Heat have already been linked to veteran guards Tim Hardaway Jr. and Mike Conley, while Bradley Beal also became an unrestricted free agent after declining his player option with the Clippers.

Unlike those players, Simmons openly acknowledged that Miami is a destination he hopes to join.

Whether the interest becomes mutual remains uncertain.

For Pat Riley, the decision will come down to balancing upside against risk.

For Simmons, the message was considerably simpler.

If his NBA comeback begins in Miami, it will be exactly where he wants it to start.