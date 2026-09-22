Heat Make Rare Roster Move That Catches NBA Cap Analyst’s Attention

The Miami Heat made a roster move Tuesday that caught the attention of one of the NBA’s foremost cap analysts.

Miami claimed guard Bez Mbeng off waivers after Charlotte waived him Sept. 20, bringing back a player who spent much of last season in the Heat’s developmental system before finishing the year with the Utah Jazz. The Heat announced the transaction Tuesday.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks quickly highlighted what made the move unusual, writing on X: “The rare Exhibit 10 waiver claim.”

That is the wrinkle here. Players on Exhibit 10 deals are often waived and then funneled toward a team’s G League affiliate. Miami instead stepped in and claimed Mbeng, preventing him from simply clearing waivers and moving on through the usual developmental track.

For the Heat, though, this is not a blind gamble.

They already know him.

Bez Mbeng Returns to Familiar Heat System

Mbeng split last season between the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami’s G League affiliate, and Utah. He appeared in 30 regular-season G League games for Sioux Falls, averaging 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.03 steals in 28.9 minutes while shooting 45% from the field.

One of his best performances came Feb. 19 against Rio Grande Valley, when he recorded a 12-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist triple-double.

That versatility eventually helped him earn an NBA opportunity with Utah.

Mbeng appeared in 15 games, including five starts, for the Jazz, averaging 8.1 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.27 steals in 32.8 minutes while shooting 50% from the field. Those averages are also reflected in his NBA profile.

He was particularly productive late in the season. In his final three games, Mbeng produced outings of 26 points, then 27 points with 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and finally 14 points with nine assists and five steals against the Lakers.

That is considerably more NBA tape than the typical fringe camp addition brings.

Miami Adds Another Defense-First Guard

Defense has always been Mbeng’s calling card.

The 6-foot-4 guard played four seasons at Yale, where he was named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year three times and earned 2024-25 Ivy League Player of the Year honors.

He finished his college career with 195 steals, the most in Yale history, according to the Heat.

That profile fits naturally with Miami’s developmental philosophy. The Heat have repeatedly taken chances on overlooked guards who defend, compete and make sound decisions, then asked their player-development program to handle the rest.

Mbeng still has offensive questions to answer, particularly as a perimeter shooter. But his ability to pressure the ball, create turnovers, rebound his position and distribute gives Erik Spoelstra several traits to work with.

And unlike a year ago, Miami is not evaluating those traits strictly on projection.

Mbeng has already shown them in NBA games.

Marks’ reaction captured what made Tuesday’s transaction stand out. Exhibit 10 players come and go throughout September.

Teams rarely claim one off waivers.

The Heat apparently believed Mbeng was worth making an exception.