Miami Heat Lose Key Option While Waiting for Klay Thompson

The Miami Heat’s attempt to finish their roster without sacrificing flexibility became more difficult Thursday when Bradley Beal returned to the Los Angeles Clippers on a contract Miami was not positioned to match.

Beal agreed to a two-year, $13.2 million contract with a player option in the second season, agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal came after Beal declined his $5.6 million option and explored free agency before deciding to continue rehabilitating from hip surgery in Los Angeles.

The three-time All-Star appeared in only six games last season, averaging career lows of 8.2 points and 1.7 assists while shooting 37.5% from the field.

Yet the Clippers still committed an average of $6.6 million per season to bring him back. Miami could offer Beal only a veteran-minimum contract without spending money it has reserved for another target.

Beal was not merely a speculative option for the Heat.

“The Heat has had conversations with free agent forward DeMar DeRozan’s camp in the aftermath of [LeBron] James picking the 76ers, but there’s no deal at this point and it’s unclear if there will be one,” the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported in July. “Though the Heat spoke with Bradley Beal’s camp earlier this season, waiting on Thompson remained the preference as of the end of the week.”

Beal’s decision now removes one of Miami’s alternatives.

Heat Preserving Money for Klay Thompson

The Heat have preserved approximately $6.5 million of their midlevel exception for a possible run at Klay Thompson if the Dallas Mavericks eventually grant him a buyout.

Thompson remains under contract for approximately $17.5 million next season. Dallas has preferred to explore trades, leaving Miami waiting for a separation that may not happen before training camp — if it happens at all.

Miami has 12 players under standard contracts and must add at least two more to reach the NBA’s regular-season minimum of 14. If the Heat keeps its midlevel money untouched for Thompson, it has only minimum contracts available for those openings.

Beal offered a logical fallback. His return to the Clippers means Miami’s patience now carries one fewer safety net.

Beal Deal Could Reset DeRozan’s Market

Beal’s contract also creates a potentially useful comparison for DeRozan’s representatives.

The six-time All-Star was considerably healthier and more productive last season. DeRozan started all 77 games he played for Sacramento, averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 49.7% from the field.

Beal played six games before his season ended.

That does not guarantee DeRozan will receive comparable money. The number of teams with meaningful spending power has dwindled, and his limited 3-point shooting complicates his fit beside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Still, asking DeRozan to accept the minimum becomes a tougher sell after Beal secured $13.2 million, a second season and a player option despite his recent injury history.

Thompson remains Miami’s preference because his shooting addresses the roster’s clearest weakness. But every day the Heat waits, another alternative can disappear.

Beal already has.