Heat Get Cryptic LeBron James Message After Pat Riley Tease

LeBron James finally offered the basketball world something it has been waiting weeks to hear.

Not a decision.

But a timeline.

Appearing Thursday at the CNBC and Boardroom Game Plan Summit following a live taping of his Mind the Game podcast at Fanatics Fest in New York, James indicated the lengthy free agency process may soon be coming to an end.

“I won’t hold you guys up too much longer,” James said.

For the Miami Heat, who remain one of the teams hoping to lure the four-time NBA MVP back to South Florida, it was the clearest public signal, yet that clarity could soon arrive after James informed the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month that he intends to continue his career elsewhere.

LeBron James Finally Offers a Timeline

James has largely stayed away from discussing his future publicly, even as speculation has swirled around a handful of contenders believed to be in the mix for his services.

Earlier Thursday, during the live Mind the Game podcast, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton attempted to press James on whether he had made up his mind.

James laughed off the question.

“We literally talked about this in the back, Rese,” he said before the conversation quickly shifted elsewhere.

Hours later, though, James volunteered his strongest indication yet that a resolution is approaching.

“I won’t hold you guys up too much longer.”

While James stopped short of revealing a destination or timetable, the comment suggested the waiting period that has dominated the NBA offseason may soon be nearing its end.

Pat Riley Suggests Heat May Not Be Finished

Earlier in the day, Heat president Pat Riley hinted Miami’s aggressive offseason may not be complete.

Fresh off introducing two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo after the franchise’s blockbuster trade, Riley was asked about the work that remains ahead.

“We landed the plane,” Riley said, referring to the acquisition of Antetokounmpo. “But there’s another one we have to land.”

Riley did not identify the player or move he was referencing, offering no additional details.

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His comments, however, came only hours before James acknowledged publicly that his own free agency process is nearing a conclusion, further fueling anticipation around one of the NBA’s biggest remaining offseason storylines.

Heat Await an Answer

Miami already reshaped the Eastern Conference landscape by acquiring Antetokounmpo to pair with Bam Adebayo, giving head coach Erik Spoelstra one of the league’s most imposing frontcourts.

The possibility of adding James has lingered over the franchise since he became available, largely because of his history with the organization.

James spent four seasons with the Heat from 2010 to 2014, leading the franchise to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances while winning two championships, two Finals MVP awards and two regular-season MVP honors.

Whether that history ultimately leads to a reunion remains unknown.

But after weeks of silence surrounding his future, James finally made one thing clear.

The wait won’t last much longer.