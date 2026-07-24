Report: Miami Heat Make Major Decision on 9-Time All-Star After LeBron to 76ers

After the news broke, it was the one time — maybe only time — Miami Heat fans weren’t saying TGIF.

In a stunner, LeBron James, the NBA’s oldest player yet hottest free agent, settled on the Philadelphia 76ers after a nearly monthlong decision-making process. The Heat now has a potential new juggernaut to deal with, at least for next season.

With James out of the picture, where does the Heat go next? While there are some options, Russell Westbrook is not one of them.

According to Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson (h/t Hoopsrumors.com), the Heat will not pursue Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star in free agency because of his playstyle.

“Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald considers what’s next for the Heat after missing out on James, evaluating potential free agent alternatives for the team and noting that “fresh” conversations are expected with veteran forward DeMar DeRozan,” wrote Luke Adams of Hoopsrumors.com. “While there have been rumors connecting Russell Westbrook to Miami, Jackson hears that a coach whom Erik Spoelstra trusts advised the Heat not to sign the former MVP, claiming that he’s difficult to coach.”

After Missing on LeBron James, Miami Heat Needs a Point Guard Not Named Westbrook

Westbrook, 37, entered unrestricted free agency after playing for the Sacramento Kings on a one-year contract. A former league MVP, Westbrook had a productive season, producing over 15 points and close to seven assists per game, albeit on a Sacramento team that finished with just 22 wins.

According to Jackson, the Heat dismissed pursuing Westbrook in the past, with one Eastern Conference scout saying he wouldn’t sign Westbrook no matter what.

“Westbrook is by far the most accomplished playmaker still available, but the Heat has bypassed him in the past,” Jackson wrote. “‘I wouldn’t touch him in a million years,’ the scout said. ‘The way he plays, he can’t really shoot. You need a more deferential system kind of guy.’”

Heat to Target a Pair of Former All-Stars

With James headed to Philadelphia, the Heat needs to figure out a plan to round out the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Two names who have registered on Miami’s radar are two 2010s luminaries in DeRozan and Klay Thompson.

“The Heat and free agent Demar DeRozan have had mutual interest in the past, and fresh conversations are expected in the wake of James picking the 76ers,” Jackson reported. “DeRozan, 36, isn’t a three-point shooter (just 30.2% in his career) but remains a highly skilled midrange shooter who can generate his own shot and at times, create for others.”

Added Jackson: “According to a source, the Heat has targeted Dallas guard Klay Thompson, who shot 38% on threes last season and is fourth all time in three pointers. But the Mavericks would prefer to trade Thompson than buy him out, and that could delay or eliminate this option for Miami unless Thompson pushes for a buyout in the weeks ahead, something that remains a possibility.”

Three weeks of waiting, yet the Heat was unable to land James. It really felt like a reunion was on the horizon 12 years after James and the Heat parted ways rather unceremoniously.

Miami still has plenty to look forward to after acquiring Antetokounmpo, the 31-year-old two-time MVP.