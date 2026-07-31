Dialogue inside the Miami Heat continues for stars on the free agent market. That’s the direction the Heat has turned to after missing out on signing LeBron James, who chose the City of Brotherly Love as the roots for the next — and perhaps final — chapter of decorated career.

Meanwhile, the Heat, already with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in t0w, must move strategically to build out the roster around the new face of the franchise. With its war chest low in stock after the Antetokounmpo blockbuster, Miami’s best hope is to sign a couple veteran stars on the open market.

The players the team has on its radar include DeMar DeRozan, Klay Thompson and Bradley Beal, with recent speculation also linking Sacramento Kings star Zach LaVine as a potential target if his contract gets bought out. Although DeRozan is probably the best player of the names the Heat is eyeing, Miami has decided to pursue one player more aggressively than the rest.

The Miami Heat’s DeMar DeRozan Decision Gives Way to Klay

Accoriding to team insider Anthony Chiang, the Heat has Thompson, not DeRozan, highest on its priority list.

“Among the free agents currently available who the Heat has already shown some level of interest in are veteran guard Bradley Beal and veteran forward DeMar DeRozan,” Chiang wrote for the Miami Herald. “The Heat has had discussions with the representatives for both players, according to league sources. But league sources say the Heat has prioritized three-point shooting guard Klay Thompson, who is still under contract with the Dallas Mavericks and is due $17.5 million this upcoming season in the final year of his contract. This means that Miami would need to either trade for Thompson or hope he shakes free through a buyout agreement.”

Unlike DeRozan, Thompson — a five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion — is not a free agent because he has one year remaining on a three-year contract he signed with the Mavs in 2024. But the Heat hopes Thompson reaches a buyout with Dallas this offseason.

“It appears that the Heat will remain patient in filling out the rest of its roster to give Thompson time to possibly shake free through a buyout agreement,” Chiang reported earlier this week. “While a trade for Thompson is also possible, it would be challenging to pull off considering the only three players on the Heat’s current roster able to be traded for Thompson in a one-for-one deal are Nikola Jovic, Davion Mitchell and Bobby Portis. The cleaner path is for the Mavericks to eventually agree to a buyout with Thompson, with Thompson hypothetically giving up $7 million of his current salary to become a free agent.”

Miami Might Realize DeRozan is the More Realistic Option

If the Heat is determined to acquire Thompson this offseason, the team may be left disappointed. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported earlier this week that the Mavs have given no indication that they are open to buying out the remaining $17 million on Thompson’s deal. Dallas may be open to trading Thompson, Fischer noted, but even then would ask for a notable return.

DeRozan, meanwhile, continues to dangle as an unrestricted free agent. According to league insider Brett Siegel, DeRozan will not accept a veteran minimum contract, contrary to earlier speculation.

“It doesn’t seem like he wants to take a minimum contract,” Siegel said on the “Clutch Scoops” live stream. “He wants either the full midlevel (exception), which I don’t think he’s gonna get. I think he’s gonna get part of the midlevel. … He probably wants to get around that $8-$10 million range to recuperate some value that he lost from Sacramento waiving.”

If the Mavs hold firm on Thompson, the Heat may have to pivot to DeRozan as the top choice. DeRozan, who turns 37 in August, averaged over 18 points per game on tick below 50 percent shooting for the Kings last season.