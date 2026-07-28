Heat Face Unexpected Competition for 6-Time All-Star After LeBron Miss

The Miami Heat‘s pursuit of DeMar DeRozan appears to be growing more complicated.

Just one day after ESPN’s Shams Charania identified Miami among the teams pursuing the six-time All-Star, the NBA insider reported Tuesday that another franchise has entered the race, further crowding the market for one of free agency’s top remaining veterans.

Speaking on NBA Today, Charania said the Heat remain in the mix alongside the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers. He added that the Washington Wizards have recently emerged as a new suitor after holding conversations with DeRozan over the past several days.

“Another top player available right now, DeMar DeRozan,” Charania said. “He’s a player that the Cavaliers are among a few teams that have interest in. Miami and Denver are also pursuing DeMar DeRozan. But one new team over the last several days that has had some conversations with DeMar DeRozan, the Washington Wizards.”

For Miami, the latest development raises the stakes as Pat Riley’s front office weighs whether patience remains the best approach.

Heat’s Waiting Game Faces New Test

The Heat have already engaged in discussions with DeRozan’s representatives following LeBron James’ decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Those talks have not produced an agreement.

Jackson reported that while Miami values DeRozan’s scoring ability and veteran leadership, at least one Heat official prefers allowing the market to develop before committing one of the club’s three remaining roster spots or using a portion of its approximately $8 million in remaining exception money.

That strategy reflects the organizational philosophy Riley has often embraced—preserving flexibility until every possible avenue has been explored.

But flexibility comes with risk.

Charania’s latest reporting suggests DeRozan’s market continues expanding rather than cooling, potentially reducing Miami’s leverage if the Heat ultimately decide he is the best available addition.

Jackson also reported that DeRozan has genuine interest in joining Miami. However, several teams have contacted his camp, and clubs with available exception money can offer considerably more than a veteran minimum contract.

The longer the Heat wait, the greater the possibility another contender reaches an agreement first.

Miami Still Balancing Multiple Options

Part of Miami’s hesitation stems from another potential target.

According to Jackson, the Heat continue monitoring Klay Thompson’s situation despite the veteran sharpshooter remaining under contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Preserving financial flexibility for a possible Thompson opportunity could explain why Miami has not rushed to finalize a deal with DeRozan.

Whether that patience ultimately pays off remains uncertain.

DeRozan would address several needs for a Heat team entering its first full season with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo as its foundation after Tyler Herro was included in the blockbuster trade that landed Antetokounmpo and Norman Powell departed in free agency.

Even at 36, DeRozan remains one of the NBA’s most reliable half-court scorers and late-game shot creators. He averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 77 games last season with the Sacramento Kings while continuing to thrive in the midrange and at the free-throw line.

Denver offers another championship contender seeking additional offensive firepower, while Cleveland is looking to strengthen an Eastern Conference roster with another proven scorer.

Washington’s emergence is perhaps the most intriguing wrinkle.

Charania noted the Wizards are attempting to build around Anthony Davis, Trae Young and rookie AJ Dybantsa, making DeRozan an experienced offensive option for a team hoping to accelerate its climb back into playoff contention.

For Miami, the equation remains straightforward.

The Heat can continue exercising patience, but Charania’s latest update suggests the window to land one of free agency’s premier remaining scorers may be narrowing. If Riley and the front office believe DeRozan is the right fit alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, they may not have the luxury of waiting much longer.