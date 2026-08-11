Miami Heat Insider Reveals What’s Holding Up DeMar DeRozan’s Decision

The silence is starting to get uncomfortable for some Miami Heat fans. The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade was awesome, a potential franchise-changer. But why has the Heat gone quiet?

The belief was that the Heat would hold off additional roster moves until LeBron James chose a team in free agency. Well, it has been nearly three weeks since James, the league’s oldest player whom many believed would reunite with the Heat this offseason, signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami’s next order of business shifted to the free agent market, with veteran stars DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal mentioned as strong targets. DeRozan, however, remains arguably the best free agent remaining one month after being waived by the Sacramento Kings.

Why Hasn’t the Miami Heat Signed DeMar DeRozan Yet?

After James signed with the Sixers, Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson reported that the Heat immediately pivoted to DeRozan.

“The Heat and free agent Demar DeRozan have had mutual interest in the past, and fresh conversations are expected in the wake of James picking the 76ers,” Jackson reported. “DeRozan, 36, isn’t a three-point shooter (just 30.2% in his career) but remains a highly skilled midrange shooter who can generate his own shot and at times, create for others.”

According to Heat reporter Ira Winderman, the team hasn’t signed DeRozan or another free agent yet because it is exercising patience.

“They are being prudent,” Winderman wrote in a subscriber Q&A. “And the reality is that spending has nothing to do with the current equation. The Heat have just over $10 million to spend on filling out their 2026-27 roster, and no more, because of their position against the hard cap. They will spend it all. But it also has to be spent prudently, instead of in haste.”

Meanwhile, DeRozan, a six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA performer, also isn’t in any rush to sign with a team.

“This is generally the slowest time of the year and there’s no urgency for DeMar to find a spot,” reported Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. “I still think Brooklyn, Miami, Portland and Denver are interesting spots where he’d fit. There’s just no sense anyone’s in any rush.”

DeRozan Not Miami’s Top Priority

Although he may be the best available player on the open market, DeRozan is not the highest on the Heat’s list of targets. That would be Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson.

There has been plenty of speculation that Thompson, who still has one year remaining on his three-year deal, will seek a buyout from the Mavs. Despite reports maintaining that Dallas won’t buyout the final year of Thompson’s deal, Heat insider Ethan Skolnick believes the team will end up with Thompson.

“I believe that the Heat will end up with Klay Thompson and I don’t believe they will have to trade anything for him. And I know right now they’re not inclined to trade anything for him.”

The Mavs are open to trading Thompson, according to reports, but the Heat is uninterested in acquiring Thompson other than through a direct free-agent signing.

DeRozan, meanwhile, has generated interest from multiple inner-conference teams, including the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers.