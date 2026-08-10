Report: Miami Heat Get New DeMar DeRozan Decision Update from Insider

The Miami Heat may be after Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson, but free agent forward DeMar DeRozan is still on the team’s radar. But the Heat has competition in the DeRozan sweepstakes.

“As ESPN’s Shams Charania reported recently, DeRozan has generated interest from the Heat, Nuggets, Cavaliers and Washington Wizards, serving as a high-profile name, proven scorer and durable option for several teams in need of offensive punch at a team-friendly price. His $25.7 million expiring contract was waived by the Sacramento Kings, but he received the $10 million guaranteed portion of that contract,” ESPN reported.

DeRozan, 37, remains unresigned despite being let go by the Kings in early July. The Heat is considered among the frontrunners to sign DeRozan, but there are some stumbling blocks in the way.

A Factor Slowing Down DeMar DeRozan’s Potential Decision to Join Miami Heat

According to Heat insider Ethan Skolnick (h/t Heat Nation on X), DeRozan may have some cause to pause when it comes to the role Miami would offer him.

ESPN reported that moving to a bench role might not flatter DeRozan, a six-time All-Star.

“DeRozan has almost exclusively started for the majority of his 17-year career. He came off the bench for 12 games as a rookie, but has started 1,252 of his 1,264 career regular-season games,” the report stated. “The question at his next landing spot will be about his comfort level shifting into a possible bench role, depending on the current makeup of his next team. DeRozan turned 37 this week, but has been remarkably available in this advanced stage of his career, logging 76, 74, 79, 77 and 77 games, respectively, the past five seasons.”

Even after 17 seasons, DeRozan remains a highly-efficient scorer, especially from the midrange. DeRozan’s ability to generate his own scoring opportunities is attractive for title-contending teams, but most would likely prefer DeRozan to come off the bench.

Explaining Why DeRozan is Still Unsigned

The Heat registered interest in DeRozan as soon as LeBron James chose the rival Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, according to the Miami Herald, and even had contact with DeRozan’s representation.

“Among the free agents currently available who the Heat has already shown some level of interest in are veteran guard Bradley Beal and veteran forward DeMar DeRozan,” Heat reporter Anthony Chiang wrote for the Miami Herald. “The Heat has had discussions with the representatives for both players, according to league sources.”

However, neither the Heat nor DeRozan appear to be in a rush to ink a deal.

“There’s really two things that could be in play here,” Skolnick said. “I was pretty much informed … the Heat were in no hurry, that they were talking internally about things. … They did not seem pressed in terms of ‘we gotta get DeMar.’”

The prevailing belief is that DeRozan won’t settle for a minimum contract. That potentially works in the Heat’s favor, as Miami is the team best positioned to furnish DeRozan with a salary higher than what the other teams reportedly in the race for him can offer.